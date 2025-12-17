Trilogy Metals Announces 2026 Program and Budget for Ambler Metals and the Corporate Budget for the Company

Trilogy Metals Announces 2026 Program and Budget for Ambler Metals and the Corporate Budget for the Company

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals", "Trilogy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the program and budget for Ambler Metals LLC, as well as the Company's corporate budget for 2026, reflecting a year focused on advancing the Ambler Mining District toward permitting, technical de-risking, and long-term development. All amounts are in US dollars.

Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32"), has recently approved the 2026 program and budget totaling approximately $35 million for the advancement of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in northwestern Alaska.

Advancing the Ambler Mining District in 2026

The 2026 work program represents a pivotal year of progress for the UKMP as Ambler Metals prepares to initiate the mine permitting process for the Arctic Project, while continuing to advance the technical and organizational foundations required for future development.

The joint venture is targeting mine permit submissions in 2026, potentially leveraging federal expedited programs such as FAST-41, subject to project readiness and continued engagement with stakeholders. FAST-41 is a US federal framework designed to enhance coordination, transparency and predictability for permitting critical infrastructure projects.  

In parallel, Ambler Metals will advance engineering, environmental, and technical programs required to support a future final investment decision for mine construction and operations.

Exploration, Drilling and Camp Activities

Exploration activities in 2026 will focus primarily on the Arctic Project, including geotechnical and condemnation drilling to support mine design, infrastructure placement, and future production planning. Ambler Metals will also be preparing the Bornite Project camp for ongoing exploration and multi-year use. The joint venture plans to open the Bornite camp during the 2026 summer field season to conduct geotechnical and exploration drilling, along with general camp maintenance and capital improvements to support future programs.

Building for the Next Phase

During 2026, Ambler Metals will re-establish an independent management team dedicated to managing the next stages of advancement at the UKMP. Over the coming years, this team will focus on advancing permitting for the Arctic Project, completing technical programs, executing drill campaigns critical for mine design and infrastructure planning as well as strengthening community engagement, workforce development and local participation. Engagement with local communities and regional stakeholders will remain a core element of the program, with continued emphasis on transparent communication, consultation, and long-term workforce planning.

Ambler Access Project

Ambler Metals will continue to evaluate, through its existing arrangement with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA"), the potential for early-stage funding opportunities to support advancement of the Ambler Access Project (also known as the Ambler Road). The Ambler Road is a proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road connecting the Ambler Mining District to the Dalton Highway, intended to enable exploration and development at the UKMP.

Corporate Budget and Financial Position

Trilogy Metals has approved its 2026 corporate budget of approximately $5 million, primarily related to public company compliance and oversight of its investment in Ambler Metals. 

The Company maintains a strong cash position of over $50 million, providing funding for ongoing operations and its share of future joint venture requirements. In October 2025, the Company utilized its at-the-market program that was established in May 2025 ("May ATM Program") and sold 3,513,495 common shares of the Company at an average price of $7.12 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $25 million.

Additional funding is expected to be available to Ambler Metals following the closing of the previously announced transaction with the US Department of War. On October 6, 2025, the Company announced a strategic investment by the US federal government of approximately $35.6 million to support the development of critical mineral resources at the UKMP through transactions with Trilogy Metals and South32. The transactions are anticipated to close in early 2026.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding Ambler Metals' 2026 work program and budget, the Company's 2026 budget, acceptance into the FAST-41 program, early-stage funding opportunities with AIDEA, the use of proceeds of sales under the May ATM Program, and the closing of the transactions with the US federal government  are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the uncertainties involving the outcome of pending litigation, success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests, unexpected cost increases and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-announces-2026-program-and-budget-for-ambler-metals-and-the-corporate-budget-for-the-company-302644168.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/17/c7836.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trilogy MetalsTMQ:CCTSX:TMQPlatinum Investing
TMQ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals

None Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum in "Deep Deficit" Again, Will Price Keep Rising in 2026?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), shares the organization's platinum outlook heading into 2026. After a third consecutive deficit in 2025, the WPIC anticipates balance next year, but Sterck explained that there are factors that could change that... Keep Reading...
Stack of shiny platinum bars on a smooth surface.

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Platinum appears to be headed for its first broadly balanced year since 2021, with new projections pointing to a small surplus in 2026 as supply recovers and investment demand retreats from unusually elevated 2025 levels. The latest Platinum Quarterly from the World Platinum Investment Council... Keep Reading...
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices with percentage changes.

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026

Platinum and palladium have their own unique drivers, but both are basking in gold’s glow in 2025.Of the two, platinum has been the biggest winner in 2025. The price of the precious metal briefly hit a year-to-date high of US$1,725 per ounce on October 16, a 90 percent increase from the start of... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...
Platinum bullion bars in a grid pattern with one bar on top.

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Platinum is the third most traded precious metal in the world after gold and silver, and investment demand is growing. It is also an industrial metal that is widely used in a variety of sectors. The four main uses of platinum are in catalytic converters for the automotive industry; as a material... Keep Reading...
Closeup of platinum bars stacked together.

Platinum Price Pushes Past US$1,600 to Fresh 12 Year High

The platinum price broke US$1,600 per ounce on Monday (September 29), its highest level since April 2013.What’s moving the platinum price? A number of factors are at play in this notoriously volatile market. As a precious metal, nearly a quarter of demand for platinum comes from the jewelry... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Adds 6 Square Kilometers of Highly Prospective Outcropping Antimony-Gold Targets at Limo Butte, Nevada

Energy Investing

Denison Announces Closing of Transaction with Skyharbour and Formation of Four Prospective Exploration Joint Ventures Proximal to Wheeler River

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Closes Major Strategic Transaction with Denison Mines to Form Four New Joint Ventures at Russell Lake with Combined Project Consideration up to $61.5 Million