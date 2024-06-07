Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTR), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's AGM held earlier today were duly passed

** Ends**

Contact details:

Trident Royalties Plc

Adam Davidson / Richard Hughes

www.tridentroyalties.com

+1 (757) 208-5171 / +44 7967 589997

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / Elliot Peters

www.grantthornton.co.uk

+44 020 7383 5100

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson

www.liberum.com

+44 20 3100 2184

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Ashton Clanfield

www.stifelinstitutional.com

+44 20 7710 7600

Tamesis Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Greenfield

www.tamesispartners.com

+44 20 3882 2868

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR & IR)

Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page

www.stbridespartners.co.uk

+44 20 7236 1177

About Trident

  • Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.
  • Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:
  • Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;
  • Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;
  • Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players;
  • Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market;
  • Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and
  • Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TDTRF
The Conversation (0)
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note the recent positive announcement by TSX- and NYSE-A listed Equinox Gold ("Equinox", TSX: EQX, NYSE-A: EQX) in relation to its Greenstone Gold Mine ("Greenstone") in Ontario, Canada. Trident holds an offtake for 100% of the gold produced at Greenstone up to 58,500 ounces per annum until 1 March 2027

Greenstone has achieved its inaugural gold pour on schedule, producing 1,800 ounces of gold from the full recovery circuit, with all equipment operating as expected. Greenstone will be Equinox's flagship asset and largest, lowest-cost producer. When operating at capacity, the Greenstone open-pit is expected to produce approximately 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years, and average 360,000 ounces of gold per year for its initial 14-year mine life, making Greenstone one of Canada's largest gold mines. 1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Availability of Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting will be made available to download from the Company's website at www.tridentroyalties.com later today. These two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, will be mailed to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper copies on 14 May 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), announces that Al Gourley has requested to step down from the Board of Directors with immediate effect, for personal reasons. Peter Bacchus will assume the role as Chair of the Board. The Board expresses its thanks to Al for his significant contribution both as a Non-Executive Director and as Chairman and wish him well with his future endeavours

Peter Bacchus, Chairman of Trident commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Portfolio Update: Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note recent positive announcements by ASX-listed Anson Resources Ltd. ("Anson", ASX: ASN) in relation to its Paradox Lithium Project ("Paradox") and its Green River Lithium Project ("Green River"). Trident holds a 2.50% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty over Anson's projects in the Paradox Basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MAX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MAX

Trading resumes in:

Company: MAX Resource Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Biomea Fusion Announces BMF-219 in Diabetes Placed on Clinical Hold

Biomea Fusion Announces BMF-219 in Diabetes Placed on Clinical Hold

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BMEA), announced that the Company has received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that a full clinical hold has been placed on Biomea's ongoing Phase III clinical trials of the Company's investigational covalent menin inhibitor BMF-219 in type 2 and type 1 diabetes (COVALENT-111 and COVALENT-112), respectively. The Company will continue ongoing safety and efficacy data collection during the hold.

"We respect the FDA's decision and agree that patient safety is paramount and our top priority. We are fully collaborating and working diligently with the FDA to put a plan in place as quickly as possible to ensure patient safety and look forward to resuming the studies once we have authorization from the FDA. The results to date have supported that BMF-219 is generally well-tolerated and can restore glucose-controlled insulin production and improve glycemic control. Based on the totality of the safety and efficacy data for BMF-219 in diabetes to date, we remain committed to advancing BMF-219 with its potentially transformative profile," stated Thomas Butler, Biomea Fusion's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Closes $2,137,860 Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $3,517,860 Total to Date

Aston Bay Holdings Closes $2,137,860 Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $3,517,860 Total to Date

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement, previously announced on April 24, 2024 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the second tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 16,826,333 non-flow through units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering") and 791,333 flow through shares (each an "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,137,860. The closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is to commence drilling at its 100% owned Great Burnt Copper Project in Central Newfoundland. The Company plans to test up to ten geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 metres of drilling

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to, Benton Resources Inc. - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Spruce Ridge") in an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (see press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag, and 0.05% Co over 12.30 metres (see press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2 m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the " Offering ") to C$4,500,000 from the sale of any combination units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of CA$2,000,000 (the "Offering") by issuing 5,000,000 hard-dollar units (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.20 per HD Unit and 4,545,455 flow-through units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit.

Each HD Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one Warrant. Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.35 each for a period of two years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NextEra Energy to host investor conference on June 11

Update - Minnie Springs High Grade Cu-Mo Porphyry Targeting

Quebec Government tables Bill 69

First Graphite Concentrate Shipment from the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine

