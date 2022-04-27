GamingInvesting News

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Gaming Solutions division has been named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by the 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards. This distinction was awarded to TransPerfect for demonstrating excellence in quality assurance and localization for mobile game releases and updates over ...

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Gaming Solutions (TGS) division has been named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by the 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

This distinction was awarded to TransPerfect for demonstrating excellence in quality assurance and localization for mobile game releases and updates over the last year.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are decided by a large panel of industry judges who focus on all elements of game development and publication. Hundreds of companies were evaluated across multiple criteria. TransPerfect was named the Best QA & Localization Service Provider from a group of finalists that included industry leaders such as Quantic Lab and GameScribes.

"I am proud and honored to see the team's passion and commitment to excellence in QA and localization recognized by our clients and this respected industry group," said Barnaby Wass , Senior Vice President of Production for TransPerfect.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Gaming is a rapidly growing sector for TransPerfect. We are proud to be recognized for our work in this field."

About TransPerfect Gaming Solutions
TranPerfect Gaming Solutions is TransPerfect's specialized division offering a wide variety of video game globalization solutions for international storytelling.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services, and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more. This division leverages a worldwide network of production centers, testing facilities, and studios. TransPerfect Gaming Solutions services many of the world's most renowned games and gaming brands.

To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/gaming

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York , with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong . For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-named-best-qa--localization-service-provider-by-2022-pocket-gamer-mobile-games-awards-301534344.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

A METAVERSE COLLISION: STAR ATLAS AND THE SANDBOX COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Gamers can be rewarded for bringing their favorite faction from the leading Solana metaverse to The Sandbox on Ethereum via the Star Atlas VoxEdit Contest

Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-a game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, and The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming metaverse and subsidiary of Animoca Brands today announced the first step in revolutionizing gaming interoperability between the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. The relationship between the two metaverse environments launches with the Star Atlas VoxEdit contest which opens for submissions on May 2 at 00:00 a.m. (UTC) and runs until May 15 at 23:59 p.m. (UTC) .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR, CUSTOMER SERVICE OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AND SOCIAL GAMING OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AT EGR NORTH AMERICA AWARDS 2022

RSI Scores Hat Trick by Winning Three Prestigious Awards for BetRivers & PlaySugarHouse Brands

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") has been named Operator of the Year, Customer Service Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2022. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, celebrating excellence in the North American online gaming industry. The independent panel of judges for these premier gaming awards, who are all e-gaming experts, recognize the leading operators who have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past year.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Move Over Men: Multitasking Moms are Taking Over Mobile Gaming

Mother's Day Survey of 33,000 Moms by Mobile Social Competition Gaming Creator AviaGames Reveals Impact of Gaming on Entertainment, Family Connection and Stress Relief

A recent survey from AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition gaming platform, revealed that multitasking moms are breaking barriers and defying the historically male-dominated gamer stereotype, as a growing number turn to mobile gaming for everyday entertainment, family connection and stress relief. With Mother's Day around the corner, AviaGames engaged its community of Pocket7Games moms via an informal survey of over 33,000 U.S. female players with children to learn more about why they game and how mobile gaming fits into their busy lifestyles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Most Anticipated Play & Earn Game in History Launches with Bezoge Earth Revealing 'The Legends of Bezogia' Full Theatrical Trailer

Bezoge Earth the creators of "The Legends of Bezogia" have just released the full theatrical trailer for their upcoming crypto-based MMORPG game where players from all around the world can come together and experience the wild and wonderful world of Bezogia.

The thrilling reveal in less than one day has already captivated nearly one million views on YouTube alone as global fans highly anticipat the launch of the biggest Play & Earn game in history.

"The Legends of Bezogia" is a land where everything always goes up in an open-world MMORPG metaverse game. It is here players can summon their own unique Bezogi NFT characters from a selection of eight different breeds by summoning in-game. Each unique to their own playstyles and lore, Bezogi pillage, mint, summon and explore the epic lands of Bezogia.

The trailer highlights all the breeds playable within the "Legends of Bezogia," giving viewers a hint into their background and play style showcasing some of their key skills and traits. Produced and edited in the typical light-hearted and comical fashion, "The Legends of Bezogia" is expected to shake up the crypto gaming world with topnotch graphics, a rich story experience, hilarious crypto memes, and an epic world for gamers to get lost in.

With the Alpha signup now live, adventure-packed quests are being added to the game's content along with magical blocks, a new crypto token which can be used in-game to mint items, summon Bezogi characters, enter PVP arenas and various other in-game activities, which will be announced in upcoming updates and via social media.

Additionally, the Bezoge team will hold a weekly Ask Me Anything (AMA) where all the latest game updates are discussed openly with the community. Some of the latest updates include influencer partnerships, guild partnerships and weekly 100 billion $Bezoge giveaways.

With "The First Crypto Game for Non-Crypto People'' as its brand essence, Bezoge Earth aims to empower today's crypto gaming community by breaking down complicated barriers to entry into the crypto gaming metaverse. Bezoge Earth aims to shake up the industry by making it accessible and fun for everyone combining rich and exciting lore, thrilling game mechanics, and flexible playstyle options to appeal to anyone who wants to dive in and play.

Founded in 2021, Bezoge Earth, under the game title of "The Legends of Bezogia" is an emerging Crypto-based MMOPRG Play & Earn Blockchain Game, available in Alpha on PC and Android-based devices, with the full global release planned in Q3 2022.

Bezoge Earth's portfolio of products begins with "Legends of Bezogia," the first crypto game for non-crypto people, alongside the $Bezoge token and Bezogi/Petzogi NFTs. Bezoge Earth's products are designed for maximum functionality working cross-chain with cutting-edge technology representing the future of the crypto gaming industry.

For more information on "The Legends of Bezogia" please visit https://bezoge.com

Watch the full Legends of Bezogia theatrical trailer showcasing all eight magical breeds of Bezogi in 4K here: https://youtu.be/3Q00dfkatho

MEDIA CONTACT
GLO CREATIVE
Michael Glovaski
334989@email4pr.com
TEL: +917-213-4473

The Legend Of Bezogia

The Legend Of Bezogia

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-anticipated-play--earn-game-in-history-launches-with-bezoge-earth-revealing-the-legends-of-bezogia-full-theatrical-trailer-301533247.html

SOURCE Bezoge Earth

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Swarmio Media Announces Launch of its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform Across the Philippines in Partnership with Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom introduced co-branded gaming solution, "Globe Gamer Grounds - Powered by Ember" to its 85+ million subscribers in a live-streamed event on April 27th

  • Globe Telecom is the largest telecommunications company in the Philippines in terms of market capitalization and serves over 85 million mobile and broadband customers
  • High profile launch of Globe's new co-branded gaming solution, "Globe Gamer Grounds - Powered by Ember" attended by national media and prominent gaming influencers
  • Swarmio's plug and play Ember gaming platform allows telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market
  • Revenues generated from subscriptions and profit from transactions carried out within the Ember platform will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Globe Telecom, TM WHOLESALE, and Swarmio

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces the launch of its Ember gaming and esports platform across the Philippines with Globe Telecom (PSE: GLO) ("Globe").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

