Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes to Coho Property for Surface Exploration Program in Advance of September Drill Program

(TheNewswire)
June 8, 2026 TheNewswire Vancouver, BC - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a field team to its Coho property in central British Columbia (BC) to begin a surface exploration program in advance of its upcoming September 2026 drill campaign. The program has two priorities: reconnaissance exploration along the property's underexplored western boundary (the ‘Masu zone'), and ground-truthing of drill hole locations at the Coho zone, a copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry target.
Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, "The Coho Cu-Au porphyry target represents a compelling opportunity, and we're moving purposely toward our September drill program. Our field team is on the ground now, ground-truthing drill locations and systematically sampling territory that has had very little historic exploration. We believe this is shaping up to be an exciting period for Trailbreaker and our shareholders."
Trailbreaker's 8,000-hectare Coho property is located 90 km north of the Town of Fort St. James, BC and 30 km west of the Mt. Milligan Cu-Au porphyry deposit. The surface exploration program will be conducted at the Masu zone, located along the western boundary of the Coho property (see Figure 1). This program will follow up on results released by Pacific Empire Minerals (‘PEMC') in January 2026 on the Trident property, which is contiguous with Coho's western border. Drilling at the Trident property's ‘A zone' returned results including 240.0 m of 0.64% Cu, 0.41 g/t Au, and 2.8 g/t silver (Ag)1. The Masu zone is located 3.3 km east of the A zone*. The proposed surface exploration program will consist of prospecting, geological mapping, and a grid soil geochemical survey.
On May 25, 2026, Trailbreaker announced plans to drill the property's primary target, the Coho zone, with an inaugural diamond drill program to commence in September 2026. The Coho zone is a Cu-Au porphyry target with recently completed property-wide geochemical and geophysical surveys. The zone hosts a recently identified coincident chargeability and resistivity anomaly, associated with high-grade gold and copper values from surface rock grab samples. Concurrent to exploring the Masu zone, Trailbreaker geologists will ground-truth proposed drill locations at the Coho zone and perform further geological mapping.
Figure 1: Locations of the Masu zone (site of the current surface exploration program), and Coho zone (site of the scheduled September 2026 drill program).
About the Coho Property (link to presentation)
The 8,000-hectare Coho property was acquired by Trailbreaker through an option agreement signed in May 2025 whereby Trailbreaker has the option to acquire a 100% interest (see May 26, 2025 news release). The priority target is the Coho zone, a drill-ready Cu-Au porphyry target with recently completed property-wide geochemical and geophysical surveys. The zone hosts a recently identified coincident chargeability and resistivity anomaly, associated with high-grade gold and copper values from surface rock grab samples. While there has been limited historical drilling on the claims, the actual Coho zone has never been drilled.
Located within the Quesnel tectonic terrane, the Coho property is situated in a district known for prolific alkalic Cu-Au porphyry deposits and prospects. The property is located 30 km west of Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan Cu-Au porphyry deposit, a producing mine with current reserves of 1.7 B lbs Cu and 4.3 Moz Au (470,332 kt grading 0.17% Cu and 0.28 g/t Au)2. To the north lies Pacific Ridge Resources' Chuchi property, where 2024 drilling returned 382.0 m of 0.19% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.47 g/t Ag3 from the BP zone.
The Coho zone is defined by a 650 m x 550 m Cu-Au-Ag surface rock and soil geochemical anomaly within diorite, and is spatially associated with an ENE-trending fault zone (the Coho fault) and gabbro dykes. Two additional faults, the Valley and Redline faults, extend south from the BP zone (Chuchi property) onto the Coho property and converge with the Coho fault at the Coho zone. Historic surface grab samples at the Coho zone returned values up to 16.15 g/t Au, 16.35% Cu, and 67.3 g/t Ag.
A recent (2022) airborne ZTEM (Z-axis Tipper electromagnetic) survey centered on the Coho zone, followed by a 2023 ground-based induced polarization (IP) survey, identified an interpreted 400 m x 250 m x 200 m-deep porphyry intrusive complex (3D ZTEM anomaly) with a two-limbed IP chargeability high anomaly that spans more than 1.4 km.
The Coho zone is located 4.5 km south of the BP zone (Chuchi property) and is currently interpreted to be situated along the same Valley/Redline fault structure that hosts the BP zone. Alkalic porphyry deposits commonly occur in clusters and Trailbreaker's team believes the Coho property, in particular the Coho zone, may represent a Cu-Au porphyry system similar to the surrounding prospects and deposits. Trailbreaker has interpreted this system to be part of a cluster of deposits found along the margin of the Hogem batholith.
References
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Pacific Empire Minerals January 21, 2026 news release - https://pemcorp.ca/news-releases/pacific-empire-reports-final-results-from-dd25-tri-001-confirming-240-metres-grading-0.93-cueq/
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Centerra Gold website - https://www.centerragold.com/operations/mount-milligan/default.aspx
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Pacific Ridge Exploration November 25, 2024 news release https://pacificridgeexploration.com/news-releases/pacific-ridges-inaugural-drill-program-returns-some-of-the-best-drill-results-ever-recored-at-the-chuchi-copper-gold-project/
About Trailbreaker Resources
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
Other
For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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