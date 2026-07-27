Trailbreaker Resources Commences Drilling At The Swan Zone, Atsutla Gold Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
July 27, 2026 - TheNewswire Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drill program at the Highlands Zone, and the drill's mobilization to the Swan Zone at the Company's 100%-owned, 300 km² Atsutla Gold Project in northwestern British Columbia (BC), Canada.
While drilling at the Highlands Zone targeted high-grade, vein-hosted gold (Au), silver (Ag), and copper (Cu) showings, drilling at the Swan Zone will be directed at a Cu-Au-Ag porphyry target. The two zones are 26 km apart and hosted in entirely different geological units. The Highlands Zone is hosted in the Jurassic Christmas Creek batholith, and the Swan Zone is hosted in the Cretaceous Glundebery batholith.
Figure 1: Diamond drill rig at the Swan Zone, targeting a 1.5 km x 1.5 km multi-element soil geochemical anomaly coincident with a 2.1 km x 1.4 km chargeability anomaly.
Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, "The Swan Zone continues to be one of the most compelling targets in Trailbreaker's portfolio. Over the past five years we have developed this prospect from a new discovery and have added layers of data through systematic exploration. Detailed geological mapping, combined with soil geochemical, induced polarization (IP) and airborne magnetic surveying have led us to this current stage. The now-completed Highlands Zone drill program was executed on schedule and within budget, and I anticipate drilling the Swan Zone to proceed in a similar fashion."
The completed diamond drill program at the Highlands Zone consisted of four holes totalling 883.40 metres. The drilling tested a strike length of 500 m and a vertical extent of 412 m. For details on the Highlands Zone drill target, see June 29, 2026 news release.
Swan Zone Drill Target
The Swan Zone is a Cu-Au-Ag porphyry target located in the Cretaceous Glundebery batholith. Trailbreaker has completed geochemical and geophysical surveys of significant extent to define the drill targets, which occur within a 1.5 km x 1.5 km multi-element (Au-Cu-Ag-arsenic [As]-molybdenum [Mo]-antimony [Sb]-bismuth [Bi]) soil geochemical anomaly. Rock grab samples from the zone grade up to 11.7 g/t Au, 212 g/t Ag, and 0.81% Cu. The geochemical anomaly is coincident with a 2.1 km x 1.4 km donut-shaped chargeability high feature (defined by a 2024 induced polarization survey), as well as a zone of elevated potassium marked by a magnetic low signature indicated from 2024 airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys. Although limited historic drilling has been conducted in the valley adjacent to the Swan Zone, the Swan Zone itself has never been drilled.
The diamond drill program will target surface geochemical anomalies and geophysical anomalies. The program will test an estimated strike length of 1,000 m to a vertical depth exceeding 400 m. The Company anticipates this preliminary drill program will improve our understanding of mineralization controls and the overall deposit model at the Swan Zone, to support the design of future, more targeted drill campaigns.
Other Future Drilling in 2026
In September 2026, Trailbreaker plans to drill several Cu-Au porphyry targets at the Coho property, located 30 km northwest of the Mt. Milligan mine in central BC. For further details of these programs, see the May 25, 2026 news release.
More about the Atsutla Gold Project
The Atsutla Gold Project is centered over the regional-scale Teslin-Thibert fault system which marks the contact between the Quesnel and Cache Creek terranes. Gold mineralization is associated with Mesozoic batholitic intrusions that are the predominant geological unit on the property. Since discovery in 2020, Trailbreaker has outlined five significant zones of gold mineralization on the property, across a span of 26 kilometers. These are:
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Highlands Zone – A 2.0 km by 1.5 km area in the western Atsutla Gold Project region, with veins containing coarse visible gold assaying up to 630 g/t Au and 1,894 g/t Ag
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Christmas Creek Zone – Gold-bearing quartz veins 1.5 km east of the Highlands Zone, with rock samples assaying up to 102 g/t Au and 524 g/t Ag
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Snook Zone – High-grade veins 3.5 km northeast of the Highlands Zone, with rock samples assaying up to 53.3 g/t
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Willie Jack Zone – 1.25 km long gold-in-soil anomaly with soil samples assaying up to 3.77 g/t Au and rock samples up to 9.9 g/t Au
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Swan Zone– A Cu-Au-Ag porphyry target defined by a 1.5 km x 1.5 km multi-element soil geochemical anomaly (Au-Cu-Ag-As-Mo-Sb-Bi),with rock grab samples grading up to 11.7 g/t Au, 212 g/t Ag, and 0.81% Cu. The geochemical anomaly is coincident with a 2.1 km x 1.4 km donut-shaped chargeability high (defined by a 2024 induced polarization survey) as well as a zone of elevated potassium marked by a magnetic low signature indicated from a 2024 airborne magnetic and radiometric survey.
About Trailbreaker Resources
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
Other
For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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