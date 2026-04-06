Trading Halt

Trading Halt

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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American Uranium (ASX:AMU)

American Uranium

Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming Keep Reading...
Lo Herma Advances as Interim Resource Grows to 9.45 Mlbs

Lo Herma Advances as Interim Resource Grows to 9.45 Mlbs

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Advances as Interim Resource Grows to 9.45 MlbsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in USDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 Success

Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 Success

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma to Extend 2025 SuccessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Announces Drilling Underway and Renewed Permit at the High-Grade Moore Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces Drilling Underway and Renewed Permit at the High-Grade Moore Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway for the first phase of the campaign this year at its 100%-owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project ("Moore" or the "Project"), located... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Additional Firm Gas Sales, Updated Natural Gas Pricing & Q1 2026 Record Production

Alvopetro Announces Additional Firm Gas Sales, Updated Natural Gas Pricing & Q1 2026 Record Production

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSX-V:ALV; OTCQX: ALVOF) announces additional firm gas sales for 2026 and 2027, updated natural gas pricing forecasts, Q1 2026 production and an operational update. Bahiagas Sales Agreement Update Alvopetro and Bahiagás have agreed to update our long-term gas sales... Keep Reading...
American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma

American Uranium Advances Wyoming ISR Development with Resource Growth and Confidence Upgrade at Lo Herma

At the halfway point of its drilling program, American Uranium Limited (ASX: AMU,OTC:AMUIF; OTCQB: AMUIF) today announced an interim Mineral Resource update for its flagship Lo Herma in‑situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 66 holes of the 121‑hole permitted drill... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update: Coelacanth is currently producing approximately 8,000 boe/d (31% oil and liquids) excluding an additional 1,600 boe/d that is currently shut in but will be back on production... Keep Reading...

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American Uranium
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