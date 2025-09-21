Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Copper and gold-focused exploration in Australia and the Middle East

HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

Fast-Tracking Gold Production at Livingstone Project WA

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Fast-Tracking Gold Production at Livingstone Project WA

Withdrawal from Jordan

Withdrawal from Jordan

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Withdrawal from Jordan

Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States //

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") with the issuance of 4,070,534 units (the " Units ", and each, a " Unit ") of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $305,290.05.

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (September 18, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") proudly announces  its continuing community development program with basic infrastructure for transportation improvements.

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed induced polarization (IP) survey across the JD Porphyry Trend at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "The growth potential of the Gaspé Copper deposit continues to be demonstrated with today's new high-grade results. Holes 30-1106 and 30-1109 reveal the presence of a thick, higher grade tabular zone lying at depth around the E Zone horizon near the eastern margin of our 2024 MRE model. This tabular zone may extend significantly to the east if it correlates to historical drilling results. Our expansion drilling is exceeding expectations, hand-in-hand with the solid infill results on our main resource area."

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") confirms that, as previously announced on September 4, 2025, it has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") as an arms-length, third party firm contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practices to provide investor relations services for a 12 month term.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, SFLLC organizes and facilitates the creation and distribution of promotional material concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace (the "Promotional Material") on behalf of the Company. On September 10, 2025, the Company became aware that SFLLC had commenced distribution of Promotional Material which discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for silver and silver exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available via email and online via click-through of digital media ads.

