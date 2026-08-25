Toronto Stock Exchange, Vizsla Copper Corp., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Vizsla Copper Corp., The View from the C-Suite

Craig Parry, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: VCU,OTC:VCUFF), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU,OTC:VCUFF)

Vizsla Copper Corp. is a copper-gold-molybdenum (Cu-Au-Mo) focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its advanced stage Palmer volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in Central and Southern British Columbia. All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdictions of Alaska and British Columbia, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the mineral resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on Vizsla Copper's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website (www.vizslacopper.com).

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Adam Bello
Manager, Media & Analyst Relations
Primoris Group Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
media@primorisgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311456

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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