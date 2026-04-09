Toronto Stock Exchange, EraNova Metals Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, EraNova Metals Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Meredith Eades, President and Chief Executive Officer, EraNova Metals Inc. ("EraNova Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVA), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA)

EraNova Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects across western Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the Ruby Creek Property, a 29,700-hectare land package near Atlin, BC that hosts both the Adanac Molybdenum Project, a development-stage deposit, and the Atlin Discovery Project, an emerging pipeline of high-grade gold, silver, copper, and tungsten zones. EraNova also holds two additional 100%-owned assets: the Big Ledge Zinc-Lead Project, located 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC, and the South Thompson Nickel Project in west-central Manitoba.

To learn more, visit: www.eranovametals.com

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Meredith Eades
President & CEO
meades@eranovametals.com
604.360.4668

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291864

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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