Toronto Stock Exchange, Argenta Silver Corp., The View from the C-Suite

Joaquin Marias, Chief Executive Officer, Argenta Silver Corp. ("Argenta" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGAG,OTC:AGAGF), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG,OTC:AGAGF)

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Their mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

To learn more, visit: https://argentasilver.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Vanessa Bogaert
Vice President Investor Relations and Communications
604-721-7773

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296757

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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