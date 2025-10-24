Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

Torchlight Innovations Inc., doing business as RZOLV Technologies ("RZOLV"), is a Canadian clean-technology company redefining the $240 billion global gold mining sector. Their proprietary RZOLV™ formula provides a safer, more eco-friendly alternative to the $2B of cyanide used annually. RZOLV delivers similar leach kinetics and recoveries—at similar costs on ores, concentrates, and tailings. The Company is transitioning from pilot to commercial rollout with strong industry partnerships and recurring-revenue potential from reagent sales and licensing agreements. As the mining sector accelerates toward ESG-aligned operations, RZOLV stands at the intersection of profit and sustainability—offering investors scalable exposure to one of the most transformative shifts in modern resource extraction.

