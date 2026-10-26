TopSpin Energy and Pine Cliff Energy Enter Into First-of-Its-Kind Gas Streaming Structure to Fund Glauconite Wells

TopSpin Energy is partnering with Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE,OTC:PIFYF) on the two Glauconite wells in the Caroline area of Central Alberta announced in their latest press release.
The transaction gives TopSpin Energy a significant non-operated working interest in both wells during an initial phase of production. After the initial phase of production, TopSpin Energy's long-term returns will be weighted toward natural gas production only. It also marks its first investment in a working interest in wells being drilled.
Thank you to the Pine Cliff team for the partnership.
About TopSpin Energy
TopSpin Energy is a privately held financial investor in assets across the energy spectrum.
For further information, contact:
Emily Wolf, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer
Email: emilyw@topspinep.com
Phone: +1 917-282-3082
TopSpin LinkedIn Page
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SOURCE TopSpin Energy