TopSpin Energy and Pine Cliff Energy Enter Into First-of-Its-Kind Gas Streaming Structure to Fund Glauconite Wells

TopSpin Energy and Pine Cliff Energy Enter Into First-of-Its-Kind Gas Streaming Structure to Fund Glauconite Wells

TopSpin Energy is partnering with Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE,OTC:PIFYF) on the two Glauconite wells in the Caroline area of Central Alberta announced in their latest press release.

The transaction gives TopSpin Energy a significant non-operated working interest in both wells during an initial phase of production. After the initial phase of production, TopSpin Energy's long-term returns will be weighted toward natural gas production only. It also marks its first investment in a working interest in wells being drilled. 

Thank you to the Pine Cliff team for the partnership.

About TopSpin Energy

TopSpin Energy is a privately held financial investor in assets across the energy spectrum.

For further information, contact:

Emily Wolf, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer
Email: emilyw@topspinep.com
Phone: +1 917-282-3082
TopSpin LinkedIn Page

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topspin-energy-and-pine-cliff-energy-enter-into-first-of-its-kind-gas-streaming-structure-to-fund-glauconite-wells-302919695.html

SOURCE TopSpin Energy

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

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