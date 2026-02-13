Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter Results

Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI,OTC:TOITF) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter results on February 25, 2026.

The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website (www.topicus.com) and the SEDAR website (www.sedarplus.ca), after markets close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.  

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


