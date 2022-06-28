Precious MetalsInvesting News

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which was held today on a hybrid basis. All the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated May 30, 2022, were re-elected as directors.

Shareholders holding 53,106,180 shares, or 33.04% of TomaGold's issued and outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:



Candidate 		Votes
for 		%
for 		Withheld %
withheld
David Grondin 48,914,602 92.17% 4,158,054 7.83%
Michel E. Labrousse 49,619,256 93.49% 3,453,400 6.51%
Jean-Sébastien Jacquetin 49,619,256 93.49% 3,453,400 6.51%
Caitlin Jeffs 49,568,470 93.40% 3,504,186 6.60%
Albert Contardi 49,568,416 93.40% 3,504,240 6.60%
Wanda Cutler 49,619,256 93.49% 3,453,400 6.51%

At the meeting, the shareholders also approved resolutions regarding:

  • the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Corporation's external auditors for the current year; and
  • the continuation of the Corporation's 10% rolling stock option plan.

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario.

Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation's control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TomaGoldTSXV:LOTPrecious Metals Investing
LOT:CA
TomaGold

TomaGold

Overview

Quebec and Ontario are more than Canada’s most populous provinces. These provinces are also hosts to some of the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, combining the perfect storm of stability, government support in mining and high-grade mineralization discovery potential. Jumping onto investment opportunities in these provinces can present investors with a head start on the next new commodity cycle. With a forecasted call for a 30 percent return increase on commodities like copper and gold in 2021, investment interest in Canada’s biggest provinces is very much warranted.

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT,OTCQB:TOGOF) is a well-funded mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold mineral properties. The company combines an excellent asset profile with impressive strategic partnerships and trading volume.

The company currently has five gold projects under development near the Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. These assets leverage great infrastructure and resource networks within Northern Quebec’s safe mining-friendly jurisdictions.

TomaGold’s expertly chosen projects have fast-track potential, with many groundwork milestones already achieved. Ongoing GIS data collection and 3D modeling have helped determine overarching geochemical properties and recalibrate future drilling campaigns.

In January 2021, the company reported positive preliminary results from its 2,500-meter drilling program at its wholly owned flagship Obalski gold project. Discoveries of massive sulfides and pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite passages point to potential high-grade silver, gold and copper discoveries.

Commencing drill campaigns for this property could present similar copper-gold mining success as seen in the project’s past-producing history and neighboring development projects. The Obalski is strategically positioned near the highly prospective Philibert deposit and the Nelligan gold project currently operated by IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) and Vanstar Mining Resources (TSXV:VSR).

TomaGold has a joint venture with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and New Gold (TSX:NGD) that gives the company 24.5 percent interest in the resource-rich Baird property near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. Exploration work on the property from the 1980s returned assay values of 172 g/t gold over 1.2 meters and 19 g/t gold over 1.8 meters. TomaGold believes that additional high-grade gold discoveries merit further drilling campaigns set for early February 2021.

TomaGold is very well positioned for growth and project advancement as a junior mining company. It currently has over C$8 million in liquidity and cash for intended project funding and operates with a tight and deeply connected shareholder structure. Major shareholders include IAMGOLD, closely tied family offices, family members and management.

TomaGold’s management team comprises world-class experts in capital markets, geology and mineral exploration. The company’s solid technical team primes it for significant mining success and economic prosperity.

Company Highlights

  • TomaGold is a Canadian company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing highly prospective gold mineral properties. The company currently has interests in five gold properties close to the resource-rich Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec.
  • The company’s valuable project profile includes Lac Doda, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West and Hazeur, as well as its flagship Obalski project.
  • TomaGold also has a joint venture and 24.5 percent ownership in the Baird property with Evolution Mining and New Gold. The property is located in the prolific Red Lake gold belt 14 kilometers southwest of the Goldcorp Red Lake mine.
  • The company is well-funded, with over C$8 million in cash and short-term investments. Funds are intended for project advancement and development.
  • TomaGold has strong management and stakeholder foundations. The company has a tight-knit shareholder portfolio with significant shareholders, including family offices, family members and the mining heavyweight IAMGOLD.

Key Projects

Obalski Project

TomaGold’s wholly owned Obalski property hosts seven separated mineralized zones, one mining concession and one 85 meter shaft adjacent to two ramps. The property had seen limited exploration since the late 1980s when it was a considerable copper-gold producer. Covering approximately 345 hectares south of Chibougamau, Quebec, the project leverages strong government support, access roadways and rich resource networks close to major populous areas.

In 1964, United Obalski Mining mined 90,093 tonnes grading 3.0 g/t gold, 6.2 g/t silver and 1.53 percent copper. Since then, extensive drilling campaigns have resulted in 230 new open targets on the property for a total of more than 60,000 meters, most of which involves shallow drilling. A 2017 drill campaign later presented grades of 15.0 g/t gold, 46.8 g/t silver and 10.4 percent copper over 2 meters.

The property hosts widespread gold-copper mineralization with sulfide-rich quartz-carbonate veins and pyritized shear zones. This favorable geological profile primes the project for advanced development, including the continuation of a 2,500 drilling program to better define Obalski’s main PO zone.

Lac Doda Project

The highly prospective Lac Doda project operates in the resource-rich Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec. The property consists of eight mineral claims over an area of 4,478 hectares. Located approximately 20 kilometers southwest of the Monster Lake property, the Lac Doda property leverages many of the same existing infrastructure and geographical advantages.

TomaGold owns 100 percent interest in the project. In July 2020, the company announced an option agreement to sell up to 80 percent interest in the Lac Doda property to Goliath Resources (TSXV:GOT). This agreement presents an exciting stage in the project’s growth.

Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West Properties

TomaGold strategically positions both projects to leverage the valuable mineralization of the Monster Lake property. Monster West consists of 21 mineral claims covering an area of 1,172.51 hectares and Monster East consists of 69 mineral claims covering an area of 4,269 hectares. The company owns 100 percent interest in both properties.

Monster Lake East is separated into three main sectors: Cookie Monster, Little Monster and Monster Island. A July 2018 IP survey revealed a large copper geochemical anomaly with a striking distance of several kilometers. Surveying also identified gold assay results just below 1 g/t gold and 14 potential high-priority gold and copper targets at depths of 100 to 350 meters.

Future plans include detailed airborne and ground geophysical surveying data compilation. TomaGold intends on using this analysis for drill recommendations and target generation for both properties.

Hazeur Project

The Hazeur project consists of 61 mineral claims and covers 2,863 hectares along the southern border of the Monster Lake property. TomaGold currently has 70 percent interest in the property and is strategically positioned as the project operator. The project covers the Joe Mann-Guercheville corridor with numerous gold occurrences along the property’s deformation zone.

Regional mineral grades include 0.24 g/t gold over 80.4 meters and 0.30 g/t gold over 70.0 meters. The company hopes to mimic some of its best drilling results of 24.55 g/t gold over 0.50 meters and 7.66 g/t gold over 1.25 meters in future development campaigns.

Since 2015, Hazeur has seen successful high-definition magnetic VTEM-type airborne surveying over the property and advanced drilling. This exploration reported significant gold intersections across seven drill holes. TomaGold intends to continue exciting exploration and property assessment of this valuable project into 2021.

Baird Property

TomaGold is currently in a joint venture with Evolution Mining and New Gold for the Baird property. The company holds a 24.5 percent interest in Baird, with Evolution owning a majority 51 percent as the project operator.

The Baird property lies in the prolific Red Lake gold belt 6 kilometers north of the Madsen Mine and 14 kilometers southwest of the Red Lake mine. The asset’s geological profile includes volcanic rock coverage and the famous structural and alteration system characteristics of Red Lake and Campbell mines. This profile could explain the impressive assay values of 172 g/t gold over 1.2 meters and 19 g/t gold over 1.8 meters reported from early drilling programs.

TomaGold plans to continue property assessment and development work for early 2021.

Management Team

David Grondin — President & CEO

David Grondin has worked in the financial and mining sectors for over 20 years. He has been the president and CEO of TomaGold since December 2011 and is a director of AM Resources. He was also president and CEO of NQ Exploration Inc. and has acted as a financial analyst for CTI Capital Inc. Grondin has a bachelor degree in business administration (finance) from HEC Montréal and experience in initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and reverse takeovers.

Martin Nicoletti, CPA, CGA — CFO

Martin Nicoletti is a certified general accountant with more than 22 years of experience. He has been involved in global exploration activities with public junior mining companies since 2004. His duties include financial controls and financial reporting. He presently acts as CFO for several public companies.

André Jean, P.Eng — Director of Exploration, Quebec

André Jean was the chief engineer geologist for the Monster Lake project from its commencement until his departure in 2018. He has over 35 years of geology experience, having worked for multiple mining companies located in Quebec, Central and South America and Africa, including Les Mines Seleine, Louvem, Lac Minerals and Osisko. Jean graduated from Université du Québec à Chicoutimi in 1979 with a degree in geological engineering.

Caitlin Jeffs, P.Geo — Director of Exploration, Ontario & Rest of Canada

Caitlin Jeffs received her Honors B.Sc. in Geology from the University of British Columbia in 2002. Caitlin has worked for several junior and major companies since 2002 in both gold and base metal exploration. Most of her experience has been with Placer Dome CLA Inc. and Goldcorp Inc. managing all aspects of in-depth exploration projects and specializing in GIS technology and 3D modeling of ore bodies. She is a founding partner and 33 percent owner of Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corporation of Thunder Bay, ON, a full-service mineral exploration consulting firm.

TomaGold completes its induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

TomaGold completes its induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the induced polarization (IP) survey announced on May 13, 2022 over the southern portion of its 100%-owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Corporation expects to receive the results integrating the December 2021 and May 2022 surveys from Abitibi Geophysics in the coming weeks.

The survey results will provide important data for the next drilling program on Obalski, scheduled for June-July 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold starts an induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

TomaGold starts an induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Abitibi Geophysics of Val-d'Or to conduct an induced polarization (IP) survey over the southern portion of its 100%-owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. In preparation for the survey, the Corporation has cut an additional 9 km of lines covering the southern portion of the property.

In December 2021, Abitibi Geophysics conducted an IP survey and produced a preliminary report that demonstrated the presence of large geophysical anomalies to the west and south of the Obalski deposit, right at the edge of the survey grid. The same report also indicated that the geophysical coverage was insufficient, leading the Corporation to undertake this new survey and carry out linecutting during the winter of 2021-22.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold intersects 1.83 g/t Au over 52.3 m, including 125 g/t Au over 0.5 m at a depth of 350 m at Obalski

TomaGold intersects 1.83 g/t Au over 52.3 m, including 125 g/t Au over 0.5 m at a depth of 350 m at Obalski

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the last results of its 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. In this latest phase, the Corporation drilled five holes for a total of 2,409 m.

Table 1: Best drilling results

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold intersects 5.06 g/t Au over 10.5 m, including 71 g/t Au over 0.65 m, at a depth of 360 m at Obalski

TomaGold intersects 5.06 g/t Au over 10.5 m, including 71 g/t Au over 0.65 m, at a depth of 360 m at Obalski

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the results for the first three holes of phase 2 of the 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Results of the first three holes of phase 2

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold Intersects 23.78 g/t Au, 16.55 g/t Ag and 1.0% Cu over 3.20 m at a depth of 330 m at Obalski

TomaGold Intersects 23.78 g/t Au, 16.55 g/t Ag and 1.0% Cu over 3.20 m at a depth of 330 m at Obalski

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report the results for the last three holes of phase I of its 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. Phase I, which started on July 10, 2021, consisted of 15 holes totalling 7,253 m. The results of the first 12 holes were reported in a press release dated November 10, 2021 .

"While the Obalski property has historically returned high-grade results from near surface, with this program we focused on identifying mineralization at depth," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "I am pleased to report that our first phase of drilling at depth has been a real success, with the discovery of large, low-grade intersections combined with shorter, high-grade intersections. Based on the results, we have significantly upgraded our assessment of Obalski's mineral potential. In phase II of the program, which starts today, we will continue drilling at depth, on sections 300+00 E, 350+00 E, 400+00 E and finally 450+00 E. To optimize phase II of the program, we will combine the phase I results with the results of gyroscopic surveys currently being conducted in historical holes."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Commences Exploration at Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Commences Exploration at Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the summer exploration program has commenced at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills New "Bonanza" High-Grade Zone at Santa Fe: 25.9m Grading 20.36 gpt Au Incl. 4.6m Grading 112.3 gpt Au

Lahontan Drills New "Bonanza" High-Grade Zone at Santa Fe: 25.9m Grading 20.36 gpt Au Incl. 4.6m Grading 112.3 gpt Au

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from two reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes exploring the Santa Fe pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The two drill holes, totaling 518.2 metres, were completed in late 2021. These drill holes targeted northwest and down-dip step outs from known gold and silver mineralization along the Santa Fe fault. Highlights include

  • SF21-014R: This RC drill hole is located approximately 350 metres northwest of the newly discovered Big Horn high-grade zone and intercepted yet another area of high-grade gold mineralization: 25.9 metre interval grading 20.36 gpt Au (please see table and map below). This newly discovered high-grade zone, called "Bonanza", has set a new standard with the highest-grade Au assays in project history: 4.6m grading 112.3 gpt Au. The Company has now identified three distinct high-grade gold zones along nearly 800 metres of strike length on the Santa Fe fault that remain open at depth and to the northwest.
  • SF21-009R: This hole was drilled from the same site as SF21-014R and intercepted shallow transition and oxide gold mineralization: 35.1m grading 1.07 gpt Au, expanding the envelope of oxide and transition mineralization in this corner of the Santa Fe pit and producing new targets for further step-out drilling.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The discovery of yet another high-grade zone along the Santa Fe fault underscores the opportunity for finding additional high-grade zones at the Santa Fe Project. The grades seen in the Bonanza and Big Horn zones are exceptional for a Carlin-style gold deposit. The distribution of high-grade gold and silver mineralization occurs in a "string of pearls" manner, with each "pearl" corresponding to the intersection between the northwest-trending Santa Fe fault and easterly-trending structures. This interpretation generates multiple high-grade targets northwest of the Bonanza zone and can also be applied elsewhere in the district as we search for additional high-grade mineralization. The BH, Big Horn, and Bonanza high-grade zones are open down-dip, down-rake, and the Bonanza zone remains open to the northwest with the high-grade resource potential unconstrained at depth by drilling."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Collective Mining Ltd to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Collective Mining Ltd to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Collective Mining Ltd (TSX-V: CNL; OTCQX: CNLMF), an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Collective Mining Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Collective Mining Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CNLMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Completes Its Winter Drilling Program and Outlines Its Summer Field Exploration Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Completes Its Winter Drilling Program and Outlines Its Summer Field Exploration Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") has completed its winter-spring drilling program and launched its fully-funded 2022 summer field exploration program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

COMPLETION OF THE 10,000 METRES DRILLING PROGRAM ALONG THE OGT

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Resources Inc. Reports on and Summarizes Certain Technical Information Received from the Operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

Jazz Resources Inc. Reports on and Summarizes Certain Technical Information Received from the Operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

Highlights of the Report (as defined below) include:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter Operations Update

Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter Operations Update

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a further operations update.

With one more pour to come on June 30, gold production for the month is expected to be around 3,200 oz, bringing total production for the second quarter to approximately 10,400 oz. The Mongolian government is currently paying a 5% premium for gold and this will ensure an above-market achieved gold price in the quarter and strong operating cash flow for the quarter.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×