Precious MetalsInvesting News

TomaGold announces results of geophysical work on its Obalski property

TomaGold announces results of geophysical work on its Obalski property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the results of geophysical work on its wholly owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec.

In 2022, borehole geophysical surveys were conducted by Abitibi Geophysics on the Obalski property. The work began with the characterization of the electrical properties of the mineralized zones and the host rocks via borehole logging, which validated the use of two complementary technologies in a total of 22 drill holes: electromagnetism (EM) in the InfiniTEM XL configuration and induced polarization (IP) in the H2H-3D-IP configuration. In both cases, two orthogonal inducing field orientations were used to excite the mineralized zones, regardless of their orientation.

The new observed geophysical signatures, combined with those from the 2021 borehole EM survey (by Géophysique TMC) and known geological data, have allowed the construction of a coherent multi-parameter 3D model and established the following:

  • The new data, specifically from the new mineralization extensions, show an east-west mineralized corridor with a strike length of nearly 800 m (see corridors "A" and "B" in Figure 1 below), cut by a perpendicular north-south fault zone that has been defined over a distance of 500 m but whose extensions have not yet been drill-tested.
  • The known mineralization is confined to the two InfiniTEM "A" and "B" conductor corridors trending N110°, whose extension at depth and to the east and west have not yet been tested. These off-hole conductors have good potential as they are located in the immediate extension of mineralized zones known from drilling and display an identical geophysical signature (see Figures 2 and 3).
  • The source of some off-hole InfiniTEM and H2H-3D-IP geophysical anomalies partially defined at the end of the hole could be tested by a simple extension of existing holes (including holes OBS-22-001, -002, -022, -024 and -025).
  • A chargeable H2H-3D-IP zone trending N030° is interpreted as a fault or shear zone that may host significant remobilized mineralization (see Figures 4 and 5).
  • Significant N110°-trending H2H-3D-IP chargeable anomalies on the southern footwall of the conductive massive lenses will further guide the location of test drilling within the modelled large InfiniTEM plates.

This new data supports a significant expansion of the Obalski search perimeter and further enhances the property's economic potential. Approximately 5,000 metres of drilling is recommended to test the new geophysical targets. In addition, these results establish the relevance of InfiniTEM XL for exploration of the remainder of the Obalski property from the surface and other available drill holes.

"These results continue to show very good exploration potential at Obalski," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "Our methodical, staged exploration approach of validating every parameter both geophysical and geological has allowed us to confirm the potential of the project. Following the upcoming release of the 2022 drill results for which we are conducting additional assay testing, we will be drilling additional holes in a significantly larger area than previously planned."

Presentation of geophysical results on Obalski at PDAC
For more technical details on the nature of the geophysical surveys carried out and the results obtained, you are invited to visit the Abitibi Géophysique experts at Booth 1329 during PDAC 2023.

Figure 1: Geophysical interpretation of Obalski

LOT_Figure1

Figure 2: InfiniTEM XL survey on Obalski viewed from above

LOT_Figure2

Figure 3: InfiniTEM XL survey on Obalski viewed from 200 ° /00 °

LOT_Figure3

Figure 4: High chargeability zones on Obalski viewed from above

LOT_Figure4

Figure 5: High metal factor zones on Obalski viewed from above

LOT_Figure5

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by André Jean, P.Eng., the Corporation's Director of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Obalski property
The Obalski property covers 345 hectares about 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Discovered in 1928, the Obalski deposit produced 100,273 tonnes at grades of 1.14% Cu, 2.08 g/t Au and 6.04 g/t Ag from the A zone between 1964 and 1972, and around 9,000 tonnes at a reported grade of 8.5 g/t Au from the D zone in 1984 (Source: SIGEOM and Camchib Exploration internal reports).

About TomaGold
TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold, copper, rare earth elements and lithium projects. TomaGold holds interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Doda Lake, as well as a 24.5% interest through a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc. in the Baird property, located near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. In addition, it owns a 100% interest in a lithium property and in the Star Lake rare earth elements property, located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation's control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a3f1469-8af4-4f80-bd09-85d59624f04c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff3fe976-5435-446d-9f52-5a6af421d1b8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad4e1c16-f5fb-4e67-870e-8e74f5172635

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a556862-397b-43fb-bc7f-b5deb5ceeb16

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d08e6161-5e29-4279-91a7-0c958588c1b6


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TomaGoldTSXV:LOTPrecious Metals Investing
LOT:CA
The Conversation (0)
tomagold corporation

TomaGold

Overview

Quebec and Ontario are more than Canada’s most populous provinces. These provinces are also hosts to some of the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, combining the perfect storm of stability, government support in mining and high-grade mineralization discovery potential. Jumping onto investment opportunities in these provinces can present investors with a head start on the next new commodity cycle. With a forecasted call for a 30 percent return increase on commodities like copper and gold in 2021, investment interest in Canada’s biggest provinces is very much warranted.

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT,OTCQB:TOGOF) is a well-funded mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold mineral properties. The company combines an excellent asset profile with impressive strategic partnerships and trading volume.

The company currently has five gold projects under development near the Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. These assets leverage great infrastructure and resource networks within Northern Quebec’s safe mining-friendly jurisdictions.

TomaGold’s expertly chosen projects have fast-track potential, with many groundwork milestones already achieved. Ongoing GIS data collection and 3D modeling have helped determine overarching geochemical properties and recalibrate future drilling campaigns.

In January 2021, the company reported positive preliminary results from its 2,500-meter drilling program at its wholly owned flagship Obalski gold project. Discoveries of massive sulfides and pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite passages point to potential high-grade silver, gold and copper discoveries.

Commencing drill campaigns for this property could present similar copper-gold mining success as seen in the project’s past-producing history and neighboring development projects. The Obalski is strategically positioned near the highly prospective Philibert deposit and the Nelligan gold project currently operated by IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) and Vanstar Mining Resources (TSXV:VSR).

TomaGold has a joint venture with Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and New Gold (TSX:NGD) that gives the company 24.5 percent interest in the resource-rich Baird property near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. Exploration work on the property from the 1980s returned assay values of 172 g/t gold over 1.2 meters and 19 g/t gold over 1.8 meters. TomaGold believes that additional high-grade gold discoveries merit further drilling campaigns set for early February 2021.

TomaGold is very well positioned for growth and project advancement as a junior mining company. It currently has over C$8 million in liquidity and cash for intended project funding and operates with a tight and deeply connected shareholder structure. Major shareholders include IAMGOLD, closely tied family offices, family members and management.

TomaGold’s management team comprises world-class experts in capital markets, geology and mineral exploration. The company’s solid technical team primes it for significant mining success and economic prosperity.

Company Highlights

  • TomaGold is a Canadian company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing highly prospective gold mineral properties. The company currently has interests in five gold properties close to the resource-rich Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec.
  • The company’s valuable project profile includes Lac Doda, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West and Hazeur, as well as its flagship Obalski project.
  • TomaGold also has a joint venture and 24.5 percent ownership in the Baird property with Evolution Mining and New Gold. The property is located in the prolific Red Lake gold belt 14 kilometers southwest of the Goldcorp Red Lake mine.
  • The company is well-funded, with over C$8 million in cash and short-term investments. Funds are intended for project advancement and development.
  • TomaGold has strong management and stakeholder foundations. The company has a tight-knit shareholder portfolio with significant shareholders, including family offices, family members and the mining heavyweight IAMGOLD.
  • TomaGold acquired a 100 percent interest in 38 claims from Noranda Royalties and 69 map-designated claims covering a total area of 5,487.52 ha.

Key Projects

Obalski Project

TomaGold’s wholly owned Obalski property hosts seven separated mineralized zones, one mining concession and one 85 meter shaft adjacent to two ramps. The property had seen limited exploration since the late 1980s when it was a considerable copper-gold producer. Covering approximately 345 hectares south of Chibougamau, Quebec, the project leverages strong government support, access roadways and rich resource networks close to major populous areas.

In 1964, United Obalski Mining mined 90,093 tonnes grading 3.0 g/t gold, 6.2 g/t silver and 1.53 percent copper. Since then, extensive drilling campaigns have resulted in 230 new open targets on the property for a total of more than 60,000 meters, most of which involves shallow drilling. A 2017 drill campaign later presented grades of 15.0 g/t gold, 46.8 g/t silver and 10.4 percent copper over 2 meters.

The property hosts widespread gold-copper mineralization with sulfide-rich quartz-carbonate veins and pyritized shear zones. This favorable geological profile primes the project for advanced development, including the continuation of a 2,500 drilling program to better define Obalski’s main PO zone.

Lac Doda Project

The highly prospective Lac Doda project operates in the resource-rich Chibougamau mining camp in Northern Quebec. The property consists of eight mineral claims over an area of 4,478 hectares. Located approximately 20 kilometers southwest of the Monster Lake property, the Lac Doda property leverages many of the same existing infrastructure and geographical advantages.

TomaGold owns 100 percent interest in the project. In July 2020, the company announced an option agreement to sell up to 80 percent interest in the Lac Doda property to Goliath Resources (TSXV:GOT). This agreement presents an exciting stage in the project’s growth.

Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West Properties

TomaGold strategically positions both projects to leverage the valuable mineralization of the Monster Lake property. Monster West consists of 21 mineral claims covering an area of 1,172.51 hectares and Monster East consists of 69 mineral claims covering an area of 4,269 hectares. The company owns 100 percent interest in both properties.

Monster Lake East is separated into three main sectors: Cookie Monster, Little Monster and Monster Island. A July 2018 IP survey revealed a large copper geochemical anomaly with a striking distance of several kilometers. Surveying also identified gold assay results just below 1 g/t gold and 14 potential high-priority gold and copper targets at depths of 100 to 350 meters.

Future plans include detailed airborne and ground geophysical surveying data compilation. TomaGold intends on using this analysis for drill recommendations and target generation for both properties.

Hazeur Project

The Hazeur project consists of 61 mineral claims and covers 2,863 hectares along the southern border of the Monster Lake property. TomaGold currently has 70 percent interest in the property and is strategically positioned as the project operator. The project covers the Joe Mann-Guercheville corridor with numerous gold occurrences along the property’s deformation zone.

Regional mineral grades include 0.24 g/t gold over 80.4 meters and 0.30 g/t gold over 70.0 meters. The company hopes to mimic some of its best drilling results of 24.55 g/t gold over 0.50 meters and 7.66 g/t gold over 1.25 meters in future development campaigns.

Since 2015, Hazeur has seen successful high-definition magnetic VTEM-type airborne surveying over the property and advanced drilling. This exploration reported significant gold intersections across seven drill holes. TomaGold intends to continue exciting exploration and property assessment of this valuable project into 2021.

Baird Property

TomaGold is currently in a joint venture with Evolution Mining and New Gold for the Baird property. The company holds a 24.5 percent interest in Baird, with Evolution owning a majority 51 percent as the project operator.

The Baird property lies in the prolific Red Lake gold belt 6 kilometers north of the Madsen Mine and 14 kilometers southwest of the Red Lake mine. The asset’s geological profile includes volcanic rock coverage and the famous structural and alteration system characteristics of Red Lake and Campbell mines. This profile could explain the impressive assay values of 172 g/t gold over 1.2 meters and 19 g/t gold over 1.8 meters reported from early drilling programs.

TomaGold plans to continue property assessment and development work for early 2021.

Management Team

David Grondin — President & CEO

David Grondin has worked in the financial and mining sectors for over 20 years. He has been the president and CEO of TomaGold since December 2011 and is a director of AM Resources. He was also president and CEO of NQ Exploration Inc. and has acted as a financial analyst for CTI Capital Inc. Grondin has a bachelor degree in business administration (finance) from HEC Montréal and experience in initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and reverse takeovers.

Martin Nicoletti, CPA, CGA — CFO

Martin Nicoletti is a certified general accountant with more than 22 years of experience. He has been involved in global exploration activities with public junior mining companies since 2004. His duties include financial controls and financial reporting. He presently acts as CFO for several public companies.

André Jean, P.Eng — Director of Exploration, Quebec

André Jean was the chief engineer geologist for the Monster Lake project from its commencement until his departure in 2018. He has over 35 years of geology experience, having worked for multiple mining companies located in Quebec, Central and South America and Africa, including Les Mines Seleine, Louvem, Lac Minerals and Osisko. Jean graduated from Université du Québec à Chicoutimi in 1979 with a degree in geological engineering.

Caitlin Jeffs, P.Geo — Director of Exploration, Ontario & Rest of Canada

Caitlin Jeffs received her Honors B.Sc. in Geology from the University of British Columbia in 2002. Caitlin has worked for several junior and major companies since 2002 in both gold and base metal exploration. Most of her experience has been with Placer Dome CLA Inc. and Goldcorp Inc. managing all aspects of in-depth exploration projects and specializing in GIS technology and 3D modeling of ore bodies. She is a founding partner and 33 percent owner of Fladgate Exploration Consulting Corporation of Thunder Bay, ON, a full-service mineral exploration consulting firm.

TomaGold reports high-grade sample of 3.95% TREO at Star Lake and doubles the size of its property

TomaGold reports high-grade sample of 3.95% TREO at Star Lake and doubles the size of its property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report positive prospecting sampling results on its 100%-owned Star Lake property, located 120 km southeast of Radisson, in the James Bay area of Québec.

TomaGold has also doubled the size of its Star Lake property to 214 map-designated claims over an area of 10,906 ha (or 109 km 2 ), the largest land position in the sector (see Figure 1). The property is characterized by multiple under-explored outcropping pegmatite intrusions that host unusual enrichment of rare earth elements (see Figure 2), and is located in one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions, with ample green energy sources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of $974,125 (the " First Tranche ") of a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 (the " Private Placement "). The Private Placement comprises (i) common shares in the capital of the Corporation issued on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $0.055 (each, a " FT Share "), and (ii) units of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 (each, a " Unit "). Under the First Tranche, the Corporation issued 15,420,455 FT Shares for gross proceeds of $848,125 and 2,520,000 Units for gross proceeds of $126,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 96 map-designated claims covering an area of 4,962.6 ha (or 50 km²), located 120 km southeast of Radisson and approximately 15 km south of the recently acquired claims in James Bay. The property will be known as Star Lake and has been the subject of geophysical surveys that have identified six rare earth element showings.

"The last two claim acquisitions allow TomaGold to diversify its assets in the critical metals sector at low cost," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "The lithium and rare earth element markets are growing rapidly due to the scarcity of these metals and the acquisition of these properties represents opportunities that could not be passed up. This will only strengthen our portfolio of eight properties, including our flagship Obalski project, with results pending from the latest drill program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold takes strategic position in the lithium sector with the acquisition of 107 claims near the Lithium Brisk project

TomaGold takes strategic position in the lithium sector with the acquisition of 107 claims near the Lithium Brisk project

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in 38 claims from Noranda Royalties and the acquisition of 69 map-designated claims covering a total area of 5,487.52 ha (or 55 km 2 ). These claims are located near Zones 1, 2, 3 and 6 of the James Bay Lithium Brisk project optioned by Monger Gold and along and south of the Trans-Taiga regional road and power line infrastructure, approximately 5 km from the LG-3 airport. These claims are also located on the same geological corridor as the Cancet (5.6% Li2O over 36.5 m) and Corvette (1.65% Li2O over 159.7 m) projects, held by Winsome Resources and Patriot Battery Metals respectively, further east.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

Company starts 3,000-metre drilling program to test the new anomalies

CEO Interview today at 9:00 AM ET: Update on Obalski

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMETAL Resources Announces 2023 Phase One Exploration Plans at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

iMETAL Resources Announces 2023 Phase One Exploration Plans at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2023 Phase One exploration plans for the Company's Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain projects; both lie within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Along with our flagship Gowganda West project, iMetal is focused on building shareholder value by bringing our other gold assets forward to the drilling stage by utilizing some of the modern exploration methods. The Abitibi Greenstone Belt is one of the most prolific gold areas in the World and our technical team believes our properties are ideally located to offer excellent opportunities for a major discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada February 28, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the appointment of Milad Zareian as CEO, replacing Alex Klenman, who will remain as a director.  Mr. Zareian, who has been with the Company as Vice President, Operation, since September of 2022, brings over 10 years experience working with both private and public companies in a variety of capacities.  He has been directly involved with new public listings and start-ups, having led financing, shareholder communications and business development initiatives for multiple companies.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE:LECR ) ( OTC:LECRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its over 150,000-hectare combined gold projects located in Newfoundland, Canada.  The following summaries encompass exploration work to date at each of the Company's five prospective gold projects.  Work programs for the 2023 field season are being finalized presently and will be announced in the coming weeks

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has received from New Brunswick's Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, the authorization to proceed with a 4,000 tonnes bulk sample at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ").

Dr. Simon Dominy, an expert in the design and implementation of bulk sampling programs, will join Puma's advisory team to supervise the Company's Bulk Sampling Program ("BSP") to ensure proper planning and success.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Invites You to PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto This March

Puma Exploration Invites You to PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto This March

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") invites shareholders and interested parties to visit Booth #IE2152 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Management and Puma's technical team will be on hand to discuss the Company's latest news and planned developments for 2023.

In addition, we invite you to attend the following presentations:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Pursuing Young-Davidson Model at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Pursuing Young-Davidson Model at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results and findings at its Moray gold project, which appear to support the Company's thesis of pursuing a Young-Davidson gold mineralization model at Moray. The Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos"), is located approximately 32 km southeast of Moray. First discovered in 1916, the mine produced one million ounces of gold from 1934 to 1957 from open pit and underground development. Commercial production resumed in 2012, with current annual gold production sitting at just under 200,000 ounces.

Ore extraction at Young-Davidson has historically been derived from both the hosting mafic volcanics and the syenite intrusive rocks. New Break's Moray property exhibits comparable geology, mineralization and alteration characteristics to Young-Davidson, including mafic volcanic hosted and syenite hosted auriferous quartz vein zones. Strong pervasive hematitic-potassic alteration and secondary fracture-controlled pyrite mineralization associated with stockwork quartz and quartz-carbonate veining occurs within the Fiset syenite at the historical Trench 1 (Fiset Area) on the Moray property. Mafic volcanic hosted quartz vein zones have been outlined in Trench 12 at the contact of the Fiset syenite.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources: Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

Fireweed Drills 298 m of 4.5% Zinc, 1.4% Lead and 30.9 g/t Silver Including a new zone of 24.5% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 323.2 g/t Silver over 9.6 m

NiCAN Intersects New Mineralized Zone at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 46.6 M Grading 0.3 % Copper; 1.7 % Lead; 2.7 % Zinc; 4.21 g/t Gold, 84.4 g/t Silver and 32.0 M Grading 0.4 % Copper; 3.6 % Lead; 8.2 % Zinc; 1.9 g/t Gold, 119.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Lithium Investing

Developing Minerals To Provide The Planet With Environmentally Sustainable Products

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals to Partner with Western Tethyan Resources to Advance Slivova Project, Kosovo

Resource Investing

Bonanza Intercept Of 28m @ 34.81g/T Au At Youanmi South

Gold Investing

Challenger Exploration Limited Argentina and Ecuador Gold / Copper Projects

rare earth investing

Eclipse Metals Investor Presentation - January 2023

Gold Investing

Peter Grandich: Bullish on Gold, Uranium and Copper, How to Play These Sectors

×