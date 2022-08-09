GamingInvesting News

Watch Competitors Navigate Chaos and Destruction Through the Eyes of Godzilla! Only the King of Monsters Will Win!

Stern Pinball, Inc ., Everyone's favorite monster, Godzilla has been demolishing cities for over sixty-eight years. On August 10 tune in to watch eight players destroy each other in an action-packed, single-elimination bracket all in hopes of bringing home a brand-new Godzilla pinball machine!

Stern Pinball, the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines! (PRNewsfoto/Stern Pinball, Inc.)

All competitors in this adrenaline-inducing competition will be playing on Stern Godzilla pinball machines, with players racing against the clock and each other in objective-based challenges. The last player standing will be crowned the ultimate Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational Champion.

"Few things go together as well as Godzilla and Pinball," said Chris Mowry , Creative Manger at Toho International, Inc. "We're excited to partner with Stern for this thrilling competition, and to showcase the beautiful Godzilla pinball machine that was released late last year. Both Stern and Godzilla fans should be sure to tune in!"

Catch the action live on TOHO's YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/c/GodzillaToho ) on Wednesday, August 10th at 7 pm CT . Hosted by Stern favorites Rebecca Hinsdale , Tim Sexton , and Imoto. The event broadcast can also be streamed on Stern Pinball's Facebook page (facebook.com/sternpinball) and YouTube channel (youtube.com/sternpinballinc) in addition to the Dead Flip Pinball Streaming channel on Twitch (twitch.tv/deadflip).

"The Godzilla pinball tournament is sure to be the pinball e-sport event of the year. We've got some great sponsors and some of the world's best pinball players. Spectators will definitely be glued to their screens, ," said Gary Stern , Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Godzilla Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational is sponsored by official Godzilla partners, MONDO, Jade City Foods, Super7, IDW Publishing, and Stern Pinball.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.
Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball.  Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America , the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise.  Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man.  A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games, from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time.  To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

Media Contact:
Kasey Cooley
kasey@rebelliouspr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toho-international-inc-and-stern-pinball-announce-the-godzilla-stern-heads-up-pinball-invitational-shupi-301601789.html

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Americas Cardroom Continues $25 Million OSS Cub3d with Online Super Series

- After catering to low stakes players for the last week, US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom is continuing its $25 Million OSS Cub3d with the Online Super Series . The flagship series runs from today through August 21st .

The Online Super Series (OSS) runs from August 8 th to 21 st . This series appeals to all player types from beginner to pro, with small, medium and large buy-ins. The OSS Cub3d then concludes with the high roller focused Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) from August 22 nd to 29 th .

Veteran Game Developer, Ric Neil, Joins Streamline Studios as Managing Director for New US Development Hub

Ric Neil will oversee partnerships, platform, and product development for Streamline Studios USA

Today, Streamline, a global video game and Metaverse development studio, announced that Ric Neil has joined the company as the Managing Director of Streamline Studios USA . Neil brings his 30-year successful and varied career in video game development with experience at Unity, Amazon, EA, Konami, Glu, Microsoft, and more to the Streamline roster of global production studios.

FaZe Clan Sets Second Quarter 2022 Business Update Webcast for Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced that it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ) to review its business strategy and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Second Quarter Business Update
Date: Monday, August 15, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/243466355
Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928
Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328
Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

Management will also respond to pre-submitted investor questions on the webcast. To submit a question, please email ir@fazeclan.com .

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat," Offset aka "FaZe Offset," and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication.

CONTACTS
Investors:
ir@fazeclan.com
Media:
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-sets-second-quarter-2022-business-update-webcast-for-monday-august-15-2022-at-200-pm-pt-301602064.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

SportNation Honored for Best UK Football Odds at Bookmaker Awards by Better Collective

Esports Entertainment Group's betting site named top iGaming operator ahead of Premier League season launch

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG" or the "Company") announced today that its iGaming platform SportNation was recognized for having the best UK football odds at the 2022 Bookmaker Awards.

Jai-Alai's Greatest Talents Face Off at the U.S. National Jai-Alai Championship

The third annual United States National Jai-Alai Championship will take place Aug. 19 to 21 in an action-packed three-day tournament from the fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai the premier destination for professional jai-alai in the United States.The event brings together more than 60 jai-alai players from around the U.S. to compete in Singles and Doubles matches with more than $25,000 in prize money at stake. The live action from Magic City's state-of-the-art glass-walled court will stream on www.watchjaialai.com .

"This is one of my favorite events of the year, to see participants from all over the country compete in this high-stakes championship," said Scott Savin , Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "I'm especially excited to see the thrilling matchup against defending doubles team champions known courtside as Douglas and Benny and opposing doubles brother team, Goixerri and Aratz. Both sets of brothers are residents on the Magic City roster and will showcase among the best playing in the world," said Savin.

Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund Expands In Its Second Year with Contribution from XSET to Open Doors for Aspiring Gaming Professionals

Simon and XSET Invites Other Companies to Join in Their Campaign to Provide Educational Opportunities at the University of Kentucky

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, and its co-owner, Erin Ashley Simon announced today the expansion of the Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund at the University of Kentucky designed for students interested in a career in gaming and esports. The fund has grown to $5,000 with XSET and Simon focused on developing the fund in the coming years by attracting support from other companies and influencers. Applications are now open for the 2022-23 academic year at https:uky.scholarshipuniverse.com through August 22, 2022 . The recipient will be selected this fall.

