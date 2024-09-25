Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Tisdale Announces Change of Name to Terra Clean Energy

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) announces that it will change its name (the “ Name Change ”) to “Terra Clean Energy Corp.”

No change to the capital structure or ticker symbol is expected in connection with the Name Change. The Name Change remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Company will issue a further news release once the effective date for the Name Change has been determined.

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, CEO

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

Tel: 604-970-4330

info@tisdalecleanenergy.com

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, RBC Place, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8, Canada

www.tisdalecleanenergy.com

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Source

Click here to connect with TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) to receive an Investor Presentation

