TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 12,500,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 (the " Financing "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Financing.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

" We have been pleased with the initial results from our exploration program at both Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle in Australia ," commented Chris Donaldson , Executive Chairman.  " These funds will allow TinOne to advance our on-going phase 1 program as well as allowing new and existing shareholders to participate at an attractive level in a highly prospective tin Company with assets in Tier 1 jurisdictions ."

In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finder's fees up to 6% cash and up to 6% in finder's warrants to eligible finders.  Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including that of the Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.  All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada .

The subscription by insiders pursuant to the Financing is considered to be a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and working capital purposes.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company is focused on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects, including drilling programs and mobilization of drill rigs; future mineral exploration, development and production; the release of drilling results; and completion of a drilling program.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

TINONE SAMPLES UP TO 4.9% TIN AT THE ABERFOYLE PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

TINONE SAMPLES UP TO 4.9% TIN AT THE ABERFOYLE PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

(TSX-V: TORC)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its initial results from exploration work at the Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") in Tasmania, Australia has delineated multiple extensive areas of tin anomalism in surface rock sampling and the Company is progressing toward integrated drill target definition.

TINONE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS TIN EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

TINONE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS TIN EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on the Company's Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Drilling commenced at the Great Pyramid project on April 27, 2022 with three drill rigs operating on site, including two Diamond (DD) rigs and one Reverse Circulation (RC) rig. The initial program consists of approximately 5,500 metres and has several objectives:

TinOne Resources

TINONE COMMENCES DRILLING AT GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its Great Pyramid tin project in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

TinOne Logo

TinOne Appoints Paul Matysek and Craig Parry to Technical Advisory Board

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC ) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointments of Paul Matysek and Craig Parry to the Company's Technical Advisory Board.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Inc.)

Mr. Matysek and Mr. Parry will join Dr. Stuart Smith and Dr. Scott Halley on the Technical Advisory Board and will provide TinOne's executive team and board of directors with insight and recommendations on project development and strategic goals as the Company prepares to commence field work at its Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects in Tasmania, Australia .

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Paul and Craig as the latest members of TinOne's Technical Advisory Board," commented Chris Donaldson , TinOne's Executive Chairman. "Paul and Craig each bring with them decades of experience in exploration and project development and have proven track records of success in capital markets and creating shareholder value. The newly formed Technical Advisory Board will be a tremendous asset to TinOne as we prepare to undertake aggressive exploration programs at our Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects."

Paul Matysek

Paul Matysek is a geologist/geochemist by training, a successful alpha entrepreneur and consistent creator of shareholder value with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004, as either CEO or Executive Chairman, Mr. Matysek has sold six publicly listed mineral exploration and development companies, in aggregate worth over $2.5 billion .

Most recently in June 2021 , as Chief Executive Officer, he sold Gold X Mining Corp. to Gran Colombia Gold Corp. for over $250 million in an all-share transaction. In March 2018 , as Executive Chairman, he sold Lithium X Energy Corp. to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited for $265 million in cash. Earlier, in July 2016 , Mr. Matysek, as President and CEO, sold Goldrock Mines Corp. to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. He was also previously CEO of Lithium One Inc., which merged with Galaxy Resources Limited of Australia to create a multi-billion-dollar integrated lithium company. He served as CEO of Potash One Inc., which was acquired by K+S Ag for $434-million cash in a friendly takeover in 2011. Mr. Matysek was also the co-founder and CEO of Energy Metals Corp., a uranium company that grew from a market capitalization of $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when sold in 2007.

Craig Parry

Craig Parry has over 20 years in the resources sector, and is a co-founder and Partner of Inventa Capital, a private natural resource investment company. In addition to being a Partner of Inventa Capital, Craig is the Chairman of Vizsla Silver, Skeena Resources, and is a General Partner of EMR Capital and a former senior advisor to the fund.

Prior to Inventa Capital, Craig was a co-founder and founding director of NexGen Energy and was co-founder of IsoEnergy as its President, CEO and Director until 2021. He was a co-founder of the Tigers Realm Group and was appointed to the Boards of Tigers Realm Minerals and Tigers Realm Metals in 2011 and appointed CEO of Tigers Realm Coal in 2012. Craig, as an exploration and business development geologist, was responsible for the business development activities of the Tigers Realm Group since inception in 2008.

Prior to joining Tigers Realm, Craig was the Business Development Manager for G-Resources Limited responsible for mergers and acquisitions and Principal Geologist - New Business at Oxiana Limited responsible for strategy and business development initiatives in bulk and energy commodities. At Rio Tinto, Craig led exploration programs for iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal and bauxite in Australia , Asia and South America and was Principal Geologist for the Kintyre Uranium project pre-feasibility study. Craig holds an Honours Degree in Geology and is a Member of the AusIMM.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 175,000 incentive stock options to a director and a consultant of the Company. The incentive stock options will vest over a period of three years, have an exercise price of $0.27 per share, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin and gold projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio through aggressive exploration programs.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward–Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward–looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements or information. These forward–looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects, including drilling programs and mobilization of drill rigs; future mineral exploration, development and production; and completion of a maiden drilling program.

Forward–looking statements and forward–looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward–looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

TINONE COMMENCES DRILLING TO PANAMA GOLD PROJECT

(TSX-V: TORC)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its Panama Gold Project in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the results of a TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) survey on its Urgakh Naran project. The TEM survey detects high conductivity and low resistivity across the basin, and to predict extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the aquifer. The program was highly successful in meeting all objectives.

"The Company is extremely pleased to report TEM results that suggest that the Urgakh Naran project's aquifer is large in size and shows low resistivity. On the back of at surface samples of 918 Mg/L Lithium as announced by the Company on May 9, 2022, these geophysics results further advance the hypothesis of a potential significant lithium brine deposit at the Company's Urgakh Naran site," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Increases Non-Brokered Flow-Through Offering

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Increases Non-Brokered Flow-Through Offering

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce an increase to its previously announced non-brokered private placement flow through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares"). Under the amended terms, Foremost intends to offer an aggregate of 4,887,668 FT Shares at a price of $0.34 per FT Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$1,661,807, (the "Offering").

An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenses on the Company's mineral properties in Manitoba, which will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses", will be either expenses that qualify for the "critical mineral exploration tax credit" or "flow-through mining expenditures", as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and will be "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Income Tax Act (Manitoba). These expenseswill be renounced to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2022. A portion on the proceeds will be used to pay fees owing to arm's length service providers under previously disclosed Investor Relations arrangements and to pay general and administrative expenses.

Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li2O Grades from its Drill Campaign

Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li2O Grades from its Drill Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its winter 2022 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located ~35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from three holes and show multiple lithium grading zones.

Highlights*:

Foremost Lithium Makes Initial Option Payment Under the PEG NORTH Option Agreement

Foremost Lithium Makes Initial Option Payment Under the PEG NORTH Option Agreement

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial option payment under the terms of its agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Strider Resources Ltd. ("Strider") previously announced June 29, 2022, consisting of a cash payment of $100,000, and issuing 526,316 common shares to Strider. The common shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the PEG NORTH CLAIMS located in the historic Snow Lake mining district in Manitoba (the "Peg North Claims) subject only to a 2% net smelter return royalty granted to Strider (the "NSR") (the "First Option"). Once the First Option has been fully exercised, the Company may, at any time prior to commencement of commercial production on the Peg North Claims, exercise a second option to acquire one half (1/2) of the NSR (1%) for a cash payment of $1,500,000. Please refer to the Company's June 29, 2022 news release for a complete summary of the terms of the Option Agreement.

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1) ("CYP" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Feasibility Study Commenced, Ongoing Pilot Plant Testing Yields Positive Results."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

S andy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. (" Noram " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-81 (PH-03) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-81 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assay began at 55 ft (16.8 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 416.5 ft (126.9 m) was intersected. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 30, 2022, Press release picture

CVZ-81 was the last hole drilled in Noram's Phase VI drilling program and had better than expected results, as did most of the holes in this in-fill drilling program. Now that the final assays are in, efforts are being focused on updating the geological/lithium grade models to be used in the upcoming PFS. The grades and thicknesses of mineralization seen in the Phase VI holes are anticipated to substantially improve the outlook for the Zeus deposit and upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the deposit from the inferred resource category to indicated resource." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

