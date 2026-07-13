Tilray Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on July 28, 2026

Tilray Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on July 28, 2026

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, after the financial markets close on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray's Investor Relations website.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
investors@tilray.com
Pro-TLRY@prosek.com

Media
news@tilray.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tilray Brands TLRY TSX:TLRY nasdaq:tlry
TLRY
The Conversation (0)
Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands

Keep Reading...

CEOs of Tilray, Icanic Brands, Sundial Growers, and Red Light Holland Discuss Global Market Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) and Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VanadiumCorp Advances Canadian Critical Minerals Processing Platform

American Uranium Reports Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Uranium Resource Upgrade for Upcoming Scoping Study

Homerun Resources Inc. Formally Included in "Programa Desenvolve" Tax Incentive Program to Support Industrial Development and Economic Integration in the State of Bahia, Brazil

Related News

gold investing

Lobo Tiggre: My Oil Stock Buy, Plus Bullish Gold, Silver Scenario

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — What I'm Buying Now

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

vanadium investing

VanadiumCorp Advances Canadian Critical Minerals Processing Platform

copper investing

DRC Closes Glencore Offices Over Tax Row

diamong investing

De Beers Halts Production at Venetia Diamond Mine for Two Years

blockchain investing

The Future of Metals Investing: How Tokenized Commodities Are Changing the Game