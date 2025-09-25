Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on October 9, 2025

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter which ended August 31, 2025 before the financial markets open on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray's Investor Relations website.

Investor Q&A

Tilray Brands stockholders can submit and upvote questions on Robinhood and Say Technologies, beginning today and until October 8, 2025. To submit questions ahead of the webcast visit the Tilray stock detail page on Robinhood or the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2026-q1 .

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
investors@tilray.com
Pro-TLRY@prosek.com

Media
news@tilray.com


CEOs of Tilray, Icanic Brands, Sundial Growers, and Red Light Holland Discuss Global Market Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) and Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).

Innovation in premium branding, growing technologies, manufacturing, with operational execution are key, in the drive towards profitability. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in cannabis and psychedelics:

