Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of a small group of global TikTok partners to launch TikTok Games. TikTok initially launched a pilot testing program for HTML5 mini-games earlier in the summer with select partners.

Gamelancer (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

As the largest gaming network on TikTok with over 27,100,000 followers on the platform, Gamelancer is uniquely positioned to distribute its own HTML5 TikTok mini-games across the global TikTok network.

Gamelancer's first TikTok game is entitled 'Fortune Teller', which features a daily fortune/horoscope reading for Gamelancer users and followers. To access the game, during the final steps before uploading a TikTok video, TikTok users will find "MiniGame" as an option under the "Add Link" option, which allows TikTok users globally to attach one of a the select TikTok games to their videos prior to uploading. Viewers who come across the video can tap the link to start playing the game within the TikTok app.

"It's been an incredible process working in collaboration with our game development studio and the TikTok team to bring our first H5 game to life. We view TikTok as the platform to invest our social game development resources into as we have the massive built-in audience and strategy in place to acquire users at scale." – Darren Lopes , Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.7 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 31,600,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiktok-names-gamelancer-to-select-group-of-global-partners-to-launch-tiktok-games-301625301.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c9483.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Guild of Guardians Teams up with the Biggest Names in Esports to Bring Web3 Gaming to Millions

Cloud9, Fnatic, NAVI, Ninjas in Pyjamas, NRG, SK Gaming, T1, and Team Liquid Enter the World of Blockchain Gaming

Guild of Guardians (GOG), a mobile squad-based action RPG game published by Immutable Games Studio and developed by Stepico Games, today announces a multi-year partnership with eight of the world's biggest and most prominent professional esports organizations. Together, the partners will build the future of web3 gaming and digital entertainment and open Guild of Guardians pre-registration to the largest esports communities around the world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Neopets Acquires "Happy Not Perfect" in Support of Mental Health Awareness

Longstanding Neopets brand aims to share resources to improve community mental
wellbeing and stress relief through Happy Not Perfect app

Neopets, the brand and online site that sparked the creation of one of the world's first mega-popular internet communities, is proud to announce its support and acquisition of Happy Not Perfect a mobile app which helps equip users with science-backed tools to help reduce stress and improve mental health.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vanta Announces Official Partnership With Sunshine State Esports League of Florida

Youth esports development platform and league Vanta today announced a continuation of their partnership with the Sunshine State Esports League. The SSEL is a grassroots esports organization in the state of Florida that helps organize esports competitions throughout the state.

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Through their proprietary esports platform and top-notch coaching, Vanta helps take schools to the next level.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, Octane.GG

Following completion of the acquisition, X1 intends to merge media assets of Octane with recently acquired media assets of ShiftRLE into a new super destination for 80 million-strong Rocket League players and fan community.

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, with Octane's 16,500 social media followers, and Shift's existing 40,000+ followers
  • Octane's unique Rocket League statistics database will allow new Shift/Octane hybrid the ability to launch Rocket League fantasy sports
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month
  • The acquisition will help deliver on X1's core strategic priorities of building a diverse portfolio of gaming-related assets and providing global brands with unique access to Gen Z audiences

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire Octane.GG ("Octane"), an online fan statistics platform focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Announcing Thirdwave: The first blockchain discovery engine

Today Thirdwave is launching out of stealth with $7M in seed funding led by Framework Ventures

Today Thirdwave the blockchain discovery engine, announced its launch out of stealth and $7M in seed funding. Thirdwave focuses on providing business data and insights and enabling game developers to better understand, find, and retain customers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gods Unchained Announces Promotion for GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro Members

Exclusive Redemption Offer Will Unlock the World of Web3 Gaming to Millions of GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro Members

Today, Gods Unchained, the leading web3 competitive trading card game, announced an exclusive program for GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro® members an opportunity to welcome GameStop's most competitive and engaged players into the expanding universe of Gods Unchained. A free-to-play strategy card game with more than half a million community members, Gods Unchained gives players true ownership of their in-game items.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

