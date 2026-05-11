TI CEO Haviv Ilan to speak at Bernstein investor conference

May 28, 2026, 11 a.m. Eastern time

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Haviv Ilan will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City on Thursday, May 28, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Ilan will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

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Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

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SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

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