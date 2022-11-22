GamingInvesting News

- Entertainment-focused Web3 ecosystem and layer-1 blockchain ThunderCore is launching a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2022 section to help users of its ultra-popular DApps get a crypto kick out of the global sports spectacle and may even choose their favorite teams. There will also be on-chain events held related to World Cup 2022 participate NOW!!

ThunderCore is among the most used blockchains in the world, consistently holding a spot in the top 5 for daily active users on DappRadar. The chain boasts sub-second confirmation times and transaction costs at a fraction of a cent, which makes it a great match for gaming. It also has users in over 100 countries, many of whom are World Cup fans.

The rapidly expanding blockchain has a history of supporting real-world sports and is looking to broaden its reach in the wider world of sports. Both ThunderCore and FIFA see the World Cup 2022 as a golden opportunity to introduce more people to Web3.

ThunderCore for users

ThunderCore focuses on onboarding users to Web3 through entertainment , and as importantly, retaining them. The blockchain is always looking for the next project that will give its community a new way to have fun and inspire them to come back for more.

The ThunderCore ecosystem contains a diverse array of DApps to help users earn funds while they have fun. In addition to decentralized finance ( DeFi ) protocols and decentralized exchanges ( DEXs ), there are many non- fungible token ( NFT ) platforms and GameFi games on offer.

With the FIFA World Cup, ThunderCore has been able to attract a large pool of developers to build related DApps. The blockchain developer community knows that if they create their projects on ThunderCore, they will reach a vast audience. And that means users have tons of variety when it comes to blockchain entertainment during the World Cup.

During the 2022 World Cup period, ThunderCore has created a section in TT Wallet, exclusively for the World Cup-related DApps that can promote their features combining both sports and Web3. Users will be experiencing entertainment and excitement in conjunction with sports and the new technology. Here are a few DApps that will be participating in this event with us first

  • TTCasino: Top 1 Web 3.0 casino on ThunderCore. 3000+ Games: Sports, slots, live casino, poker.
  • Sofa Sports: Stand with your favorite team & predict the next goalscorer. Play in sofaSport as you are involved in the real competition.
  • Fantastic football by E-verse: E-verse is a web3 ecosystem whose mission is to link Global blockchain projects with all potential blockchain entrepreneurs.

ThunderCore for developers

ThunderCore can claim to consistently have over 400,000 monthly active users, in addition to over 100,000 daily. It has maintained high user growth even during the bear market, and the team is committed to cross-promotions for its DApps. Every project in the ThunderCore community gets to benefit from the increased popularity of the underlying chain.

Using its AI-powered recommendation algorithm, ThunderCore is always steering people towards exciting new DApps. Unlike most chains, where users tend to leave after they lose interest in a particular DApp, ThunderCore has an impressive ability to retain users. It relies on organic growth techniques to ensure a steady stream of newcomers.

The chain also aids its developers with a $10M Developer Growth Fund , which carries new projects to completion with financial, technical, and operational assistance. For developers looking to build on ThunderCore, learn how to apply here .

About ThunderCore

ThunderCore is a powerful layer-1 blockchain and entertainment-focused Web3 ecosystem that delivers elite performance and cost-effective scalability for thousands of burgeoning crypto projects. Its proof-of-stake (PoS) architecture, EVM compatibility, entertainment-first ethos, and deep developer support provide a battle-tested home for the next generation of crypto innovators across Web3, DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and the metaverse.

Thanks to its unique PaLa consensus mechanism, ThunderCore can handle 4,000+ TPS with sub-second confirmation times and ultra-low gas fees at a fraction of a cent.

ThunderCore Token (TT), the chain's popular native asset, can be stored in the feature-rich TT Wallet , together with other supported ecosystem assets.

Created in 2017 by Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Chris Wang to help solve Ethereum 's scalability issues , ThunderCore is a rapidly growing and truly global chain, with up to 500,000 monthly active users in over 100 countries (DappRadar, December 2021 ).

As demonstrated by the steady growth of its daily active users during a difficult 2022, ThunderCore excels at user retention by introducing people to more than just what they came for. This tendency to convert new users into old friends makes it the ideal blockchain partner for Web2 companies with strong user-acquisition abilities. Founder Chris Wang believes that this type of Web2.5 collaboration will be the key driving force behind the real mass adoption of blockchain.

Institutional investors in ThunderCore include MetaStable, Hashed, Electric Capital, Huobi Capital, Pantera, Zhen Fund, Kenetic Capital, Arrington XRP, Capitaland, and Draper Dragon, among others.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Temasek's Vertex Leads $4M Investment in CARV to Build Gaming Credential and Data Infrastructure

CARV has raised $4M in seed funding led by Vertex, Temasek Holding's venture capital arm with participation from EVOS (ATTN Group), SNACKCLUB (Loud Gaming), Infinity Ventures Crypto YGG SEA, UpHonest Capital, Lyrik Ventures, Lintentry Foundation, PAKADAO, 7UpDAO, Angel Investor Aliaksandr Hadzilin (NEAR's co-founder), among others. Many investors bring infrastructure and gaming ecosystem synergies to CARV, especially across the US, Europe LATAM, and Southeast Asia markets.

The Los Angeles -based company set out with a mission to empower gamers with data sovereignty via gaming credentials. "Gamer activities span across devices, platforms, and into real life. However, their time, effort, and money spent remain data points scattered across isolated ecosystems, with limited value to gamers." Says Victor Yu, CARV's co-founder and COO. "By creating the infrastructure to piece these breadcrumbs together, we are unlocking tremendous opportunities in how gamers interact in the gaming universe." Gamers now own and self-sovereign their data, with which they can achieve their hard-earned achievements and be recognized for community contribution on CARV.IO . Moreover, gamers can explore the semantic discovery of friends & games, and unlock credential-gated gaming premiums and governance privileges based on their past gaming experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Franchise XP League Partners with Parabellum Esports

First and Largest Esports Franchise in North America Partners with Canadian Esports Organization

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has announced a new partnership with Canadian pro team Parabellum Esports . Through this partnership, select XP League teams will be able to play under the Parabellum name and wear their jersey helping to cement XP League as the premier youth esports organization that aligns with professional esports.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Taiwan No. 1 cable operator Homeplus partners with Ubitus to bring cloud gaming service to its subscribers

Enjoy unlimited gameplay with over hundred games in the library

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus) collaborates with Homeplus to launch 'Homeplus x GameNow' cloud gaming service on Home+ tv 4k smart set-top box, on 21st November. This service will be debuted with 100 games including 3A titles, Taiwan Indie games and family friendly gaming content, providing a new choice of home entertainment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Plarium Brings Acclaimed RPG 'RAID: Shadow Legends' to Facebook Gaming Through Cloud Streaming

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, today announced its acclaimed mobile collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends is now available on Facebook Gaming via Meta's cloud infrastructure in the continental United States United Kingdom and Europe .

(PRNewsfoto/Plarium Global)

Players can sign into their RAID account on Facebook and play directly on their browser or Android Facebook app with full access to the latest feature updates, including mobile and PC cross-play capabilities as well as synchronized game progression across all platforms.

"We are excited to partner with Meta to bring RAID to Facebook and continue our longstanding goal of allowing players to enjoy games on their preferred platform and device," said Guy Ulmer , business development lead at Plarium. "With the power of cloud gaming there is no initial download time or device storage limitations for players to enjoy RAID. We look forward to Facebook cloud streaming expanding to more regions globally so we can bring this seamless experience to all players."

The turn-based dark fantasy mobile RPG immerses players in the distressed realm of Teleria with 700+ unique collectable champions across 15 different factions. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has become one of the fastest-growing collection RPGs with over 75 million downloads across all platforms and has exceeded $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

In addition to Facebook Gaming, RAID is also available on PC and Mac through Plarium Play , the company's own platform optimized to provide best-in-class native quality and performance, as well as Apple App Store , Google Play and Microsoft Store .

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1300 specialists at its headquarters and six offices and development studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plarium-brings-acclaimed-rpg-raid-shadow-legends-to-facebook-gaming-through-cloud-streaming-301683077.html

SOURCE Plarium Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Magic Eden Announces Expansion to Polygon Network to Accelerate Blockchain Games Growth

Leading NFT marketplace Magic Eden integrates Polygon to support line-up of launches from world-class games developers, including: BORA backed by Kakao Games, Block Games, IntellaX, nWay, Boomland, Planet Mojo, and Taunt Battleworld

Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT marketplace, today announced plans to integrate with the Polygon network. The expansion will allow Magic Eden to work closely with strategic IP owners, world-class games developers, and emerging creators from the Polygon ecosystem.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZEBEDEE and Bitrefill Partner to Create a Circular Economy within the Global Play-and-Earn Ecosystem

Gaming-focused FinTech integrates with global Bitcoin gift card vendor to enable gamers to buy gift cards with in-game earnings

ZEBEDEE the leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, and Bitrefill the largest global vendor for gift cards and mobile top-ups that can be bought with crypto today announced a partnership to integrate the ZEBEDEE app with Bitrefill's services and allow users to spend the Bitcoin they earn playing games on thousands of gift cards without ever having to leave the app, creating a complete circular economy within ZEBEDEE.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

