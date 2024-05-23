Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

ALX Resources

AL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL, ‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’), is pleased to announce results of its recent aircore drilling at Wessex and Harbour Lights, within the Pinjin project, around 140 km northeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Highlights:

  • Extensive, thick gold mineralisation and anomalism has been discovered at KalGold’s Wessex target at Pinjin following the first pass aircore drill program (ASX: KAL 5 April 2024, Drilling commences at shallow gold targets, Pinjin Project).
  • New intercepts include:
    • PSAC24001: 28 m at 1.27 g/t Au from 36m
      • including8 m at 1.90 g/t Au from 44 m
        • and8 m at 2.15 g/t Au from 56 m
    • PSAC24029: 12 m at 1.17 g/t Au from 52 m
      • including4 m at 3.07 g/t Au from 56 m
  • These results are exceptional for aircore drilling, illustrating the enormous potential of KalGold’s Pinjin Project at the southern end of the Pinjin Goldfield.
  • The Wessex prospect shows evidence of being part of the broader Anglo Saxon gold mineralised system, with Hawthorn Resources’ (ASX:HAW) open pit mine located less than 1 km from the drill program.
  • Results along the southern extension of KalGold’s Harbour Lights target are more typical of an aircore drilling program. Indicators of gold mineralisation include low level gold and arsenic anomalism, quartz veining, and associated pyrite mineralisation.
  • KalGold will undertake follow-up exploration at Wessex and Harbour Lights. This will comprise additional aircore and RC drilling.
For MD and CEO Matt Painter’s thoughts on the results of the drill program, see a video on the KalGold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.kalgoldmining.com.au/link/NPwl6y

Commenting on the results, KalGold Managing Director Matt Painter said:

“KalGold’s drill program at its Wessex prospect has delivered excellent results. Thick, coherent zones of shallow gold mineralisation were defined across the tenement boundary from historically recorded gold anomalism. The shape, geometry, and style of gold mineralisation at Wessex displays parallels with Hawthorn Resources’ neighbouring Anglo Saxon gold deposit, located less than 1 km to the northeast. Mineralisation at Wessex is open along strike both to the north and south, and down-dip to the east.

This discovery at Wessex requires follow-up aircore and/or RC drilling to define the full extent of the mineralisation footprint. These results, in addition to the shallow gold mineralisation currently being incorporated into an initial JORC Code (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate at Kirgella Gift and Providence, highlight the incredible prospectivity of KalGold’s Pinjin Project.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx:kalGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

Positive Exploration Results at Havelock and Lucky Strike

Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to announce the results from its Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign targeting the Havelock and Lucky Strike gold targets, which commenced in April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) refers to the bidder’s statement dated 29 April 2024 (as supplemented by Brightstar’s first supplementary bidder’s statement dated 10 May 2024) (Bidder’s Statement) and offers in relation to its off-market takeover for all the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden).

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Basin Uranium Announces Filing of Technical Report Including Maiden Resource Estimate for Chord

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Chord uranium project located in Fall River County, South Dakota, USA. The Chord Uranium Project, Fall River County, South Dakota, USA Mineral Resource NI 43-101 Technical report was prepared by BRS Engineering Inc. with an effective date of May 7th, 2024 (the "Technical Report"). A copy of the Technical Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website.

Chord MRE Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

First Results Returned from Link Zone Drilling Confirm Multiple Shallow Stacked Lodes

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first results from the large reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader 1.45Moz Brightstar & Linden Gold (subject of an off-market takeover offer2) portfolio. This program is targeting gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies3,4 along with near-term development assessment of the Link Zone deposit comprising Westralian Menzies, Merriyulah and Golden Dicks deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Don Hansen, gold and silver bars.

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years, and he shared his latest research in a conversation with the Investing News Network.

He presented his expanded Lassonde Curve and discussed four gold stocks he believes have the potential to bring investors strong returns. Those are K92 Mining (TSX:KNT,OTCQX:KNTNF), Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS,NYSEAMERICAN:ARMN), Minera Alamos (TSXV:MAI,OTCQX:MAIFF) and Rio2 (TSXV:RIO,OTCQX:RIOFF).

Hansen also explained why he thinks now is the right time to establish or build on precious metals positions.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Positive Exploration Results at Havelock and Lucky Strike

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Investor Presentation

Launch of Underwritten $24.3M Equity Raising

Related News

Copper Investing

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Copper Investing

Investor Presentation

Copper Investing

Launch of Underwritten $24.3M Equity Raising

Battery Metals Investing

DLP Resources Announces Warrant Repricing

Copper Investing

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $1.5M Private Placement Resulting in Creation of a Control Person

Lithium Investing

Lithium Mines in Africa: Key Companies and Investments

×