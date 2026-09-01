Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2026

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2026

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 24 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. (ET).

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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