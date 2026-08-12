Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Sale of its Microbiology Business to Astorg

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Sale of its Microbiology Business to Astorg

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has completed the sale of its microbiology business to Astorg, a leading pan-European private equity firm, for consideration of approximately $1.075 billion, consisting of cash and a $50 million seller note.

The microbiology business provides antimicrobial susceptibility testing and culture media solutions for clinical, pharmaceutical and food safety testing. The business generated $645 million in revenue in 2025 and was part of Thermo Fisher's Specialty Diagnostics segment.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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