'There's a Tweed for That': Canopy Growth Announces Tweed Brand Summer Campaign

New window bags, improved potency, and sharper pricing arrive at retail Victoria Day long weekend
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "Canopy" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) today announced a refresh of Tweed, one of Canada's most recognizable cannabis brands, alongside a national summer campaign, "There's a Tweed for That."
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The Tweed summer campaign launches over the Victoria Day long weekend, the traditional kickoff to the Canadian summer, spotlighting Tweed's updated portfolio, including three new flower strains and the popular Quickies pre-rolls.
In the Canadian flower category, consumers have had to commit to products they couldn't see. New window bags for Tweed's flower SKUs closes that gap, giving consumers a clear view of what they are buying, with improved potency and more accessible pricing across the portfolio.
The updated visual is simple, direct, and designed for the daily cannabis consumer who gravitates toward familiar formats, trusted effects, and brands that feel honest and authentic.
"From how we grow to how it arrives on shelf, Tweed has been rebuilt around what consumers and budtenders told us they wanted. We've improved potency, sharpened pricing, and introduced window bags so the product can speak for itself at the point of purchase. This is disciplined, consumer-led execution. It's how brands build equity, and how they win," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth.
'There's a Tweed for That'
The summer campaign launches over the Victoria Day long weekend, the traditional kickoff to the Canadian summer. It spotlights Tweed's updated portfolio, including three new flower strains and the popular Quickies pre-rolls:
- Tropical Gelato Slushie – a sweet, fruit-forward hybrid cross of Kush Mints x 91K that's built for warm-weather sessions.
- Citrus Candy Cake – a smooth indica-dominant cross of LA Kush Cake x Triangle Kush, with bright citrus notes layered with a dessert-like finish
- GMO Jet Fuel – a bold sativa-dominant cross of GMO x (Lemon Thai x Jet Fuel Gelato), with a pungent profile for consumers who want intensity and depth
The full Tweed lineup spans whole and milled flower, Quickies pre-rolls, Liquid Diamond all-in-one and 510 vapes and softgels. A new milled format is slated to join the portfolio in summer 2026.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, Deelish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative products to consumers across Canada and beyond
Canopy Growth is Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Canada House Clinics and serves patients online via Abba Medix. The Company also holds unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.
Committed to quality, responsible use, and community, Canopy Growth is shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements and uncertainties include statements with respect to the occurrence, timing and expectations relating to the launch of the Company's summer campaign and Tweed's updated portfolio.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information or statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks relating to the dilutive impact of the transactions and future resales of Common Shares in the public market, which may negatively affect the stock price of Common Shares; negative operating cash flow; uncertainty of additional financing; use of proceeds; volatility in the price of the Common Shares; risks relating to the overall macroeconomic environment, which may impact customer spending, costs and margins, including tariffs (and related retaliatory measures), the levels of inflation, and interest rates; expectations regarding future investment, growth and expansion of operations; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis; additional dilution; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change, including with respect to reimbursement rates in the medical cannabis market; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the SEC through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar , including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
In respect of the forward-looking statements and information, the Company has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information or statements and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
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