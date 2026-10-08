The Unconventional Route to Fusion Power Just Hit a World First

- americannewsgroup.com/pages/gfuz-generalfusion/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">americannewsgroup.com/pages/gfuz-generalfusion/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">American News Group News Commentary - General Fusion, the first publicly listed fusion energy company, has reached a world-first milestone by taking a road most of the fusion industry did not. Instead of the superconducting magnets or high-powered lasers used by other approaches, its Magnetized Target Fusion ("MTF") technology squeezes plasma with a metal wall over milliseconds, and its large-scale demonstration machine, Lawson Machine 26 ("LM26"), has now used that method to heat plasma to more than 12 million degrees Celsius, or more than 1 keV. The Company says only a few fusion companies have ever reached 1 keV, all using other approaches, and that LM26 is the first fusion machine in the world to do it with practical low-speed compression. Some of the market's most valuable technology companies were built the same way, by backing an unconventional approach long enough for it to work. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: generalfusion.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">General Fusion Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GFUZ), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM).
General Fusion chose its path for a commercial reason. The Company says compressing plasma slowly, rather than in the microseconds or nanoseconds used by other plasma compression technologies, means less required power, less complexity and less cost, and that in its commercial design a liquid metal wall will be used to protect the machine from neutrons, breed fuel, and efficiently capture heat to create steam and spin a turbine. It says reaching 1 keV in LM26 demonstrates the underlying principle of low-speed plasma compression.
General Fusion Achieves World-First 1 keV Electron Temperature Milestone on its Path to Commercial Fusion Power
- First of its kind: LM26 is the first fusion machine in the world to reach 1 keV, more than 12 million degrees Celsius, with practical low-speed compression.
- Two instruments, one picture: Thomson scattering, measured with the UK Atomic Energy Authority ("UKAEA"), recorded approximately 1.1 keV just prior to peak compression, and absolute extreme ultraviolet ("AXUV") data recorded approximately 1.2 keV at peak compression, closely aligned with the Thomson trend.
- Behaving as designed: ions heated up to twofold above starting ion temperature, and plasma temperature, density and magnetic field all increased as expected for a stable plasma under compression.
- First of three: the result achieves the first of three key technical milestones for LM26, with machine upgrades underway to support efforts to reach the second, 10 keV.
General Fusion Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GFUZ) set 1 keV as LM26's first major goal because it is an industry-recognized milestone. "No one has reached 1 keV with practical low-speed compression. We did it!" Chief Executive Officer Greg Twinney wrote in a blog post accompanying the announcement. In plain terms, he explained, the team "squeezed a plasma shaped like a cored apple, and it stayed alive while we squeezed it and heated up to more than 12 million degrees."
To make sure the results would stand up to scrutiny that novel approaches often receive, General Fusion worked with the UKAEA to design, install and commission a gold-standard Thomson scattering system on LM26, and the two organizations measured electron temperature together. The results are detailed in a technical paper co-authored by the UKAEA and a second paper on the AXUV and ion heating data, both posted on the Company's website and submitted for peer review.
"Reaching more than 1 keV on LM26, alongside confirmed ion heating and corroborating AXUV data, is an important step forward for General Fusion and a meaningful validation of the approach we have spent more than two decades developing. It shows that we are delivering against the technical roadmap we set out for LM26 and gives us greater confidence as we advance toward our next target of 10 keV, the Lawson criterion and practical and economical fusion power at commercial scale. Congratulations to our incredible team, who achieved an industry-defining result on our path to deliver cost-effective, practical fusion energy," said Greg Twinney, Chief Executive Officer of General Fusion.
Where it goes from here: Planned upgrades to LM26 are now underway to reach the higher compression ratio and plasma density required for 10 keV, roughly 100 million degrees Celsius. After that, the program targets the Lawson criterion, the combination of plasma temperature, density and confinement time that can produce net fusion energy in the plasma, which Mr. Twinney says is targeted by the end of 2028. The Company is also preparing to start its commercial systems program and is working toward operating a first-of-a-kind plant around 2035, with more than two decades of development in Canada behind it. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry, said: "General Fusion's latest achievement underscores Canada's strength as a global leader in clean technology innovation. Advancing fusion energy from the laboratory toward commercial application will unlock significant economic opportunities, drive industrial growth, and support highly skilled jobs."
General Fusion Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GFUZ) is a fusion technology development company working to deliver economical, carbon-free fusion energy through its practical Magnetized Target Fusion technology. Its commercialization program is anchored by LM26, the world's first commercially relevant-scale MTF demonstration machine. General Fusion is the first publicly listed fusion company and was named TIME's No. 1 GreenTech Company of 2026. More information is available at generalfusion.com.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news from this sector at: americannewsgroup.com
The sector is filled with many happenings this week, and some of those names include:
Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)
Bloom Energy built its business on solid-oxide fuel cells, a technology that, according to its annual report, turns fuels including natural gas, biogas and hydrogen into electricity "without combustion or moving parts." That approach is now winning in one of the fastest-growing power markets: onsite electricity for AI data centers.
Bloom reported record second quarter 2026 revenue of $1.065 billion, up 165.5% year over year, with product revenue up 215.4%, and raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $3.9 billion and $4.2 billion. "Bloom is now a standard for AI onsite power," said KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML)
ASML stayed with extreme ultraviolet ("EUV") lithography through years of development until, in the company's words, "EUV lithography turned the corner in 2016, when customers began ordering our first production-ready system NXE:3400 in batches." EUV moved into high volume manufacturing at the beginning of 2020, and today the technology is central to producing the most advanced chips.
On September 8, ASML and Intel Foundry announced that more than one million wafers have been processed on ASML's newest High NA EUV systems, including volume production on select layers for a subset of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. "The companies building the increasingly complex AI products of the future need manufacturing innovations that are production-ready and easy to use," said Christophe Fouquet, ASML President and CEO.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
Long before AI made it obvious, NVIDIA bet that graphics processors could do far more than graphics. "With our introduction of CUDA in 2006, we opened the parallel processing capabilities of our GPU to a broad range of compute-intensive applications, paving the way for the emergence of modern AI," the company says in its annual report.
NVIDIA reported second quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $96.2 billion, up 106% year over year, including Data Center revenue of $89.0 billion, up 117%, and guided third quarter revenue to $108.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. "AI has reached its inflection point. It's doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO.
Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM)
When Arm's first processor was completed in 1985, much of the industry was focused on high-end workstations and mainframes built on complex instruction sets. Arm went the other way with a simpler design that, as the company recalls on its 40th anniversary, was "low power, fast, and incredibly energy efficient." That efficiency now underpins a growing share of AI infrastructure.
Arm reported record first quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $1.29 billion, up 22% year over year, with data center royalties more than doubling, and said demand for its own Arm AGI CPU has grown beyond the $1 billion opportunity it first outlined to more than $2 billion across fiscal 2027 and 2028.
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IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER: All investments are subject to risk, which must be considered on an individual basis before making any investment decision. This paid advertisement includes a stock profile of General Fusion Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: GFUZ) ("General Fusion"). The Investment Journal is an investment newsletter being advertised herein. This paid advertisement is intended solely for information and educational purposes and is not to be construed under any circumstances as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG") has been retained by General Fusion, pursuant to a services agreement, to provide various marketing and advertising services for an aggregate fee of approximately $315,600, and this article was prepared and published pursuant to that services agreement. The Investment Journal may receive subscription revenue in the future from new subscribers as a result of this advertisement for its newsletter. CDMG will retain any excess sums after all expenses are paid. While this advertisement is being disseminated and for a period of not less than 90 days thereafter, The Investment Journal, CDMG, and their respective officers, principals, or affiliates will not sell securities of General Fusion. If successful, this advertisement will increase investor and market awareness of General Fusion and its securities, which may result in an increased number of shareholders owning and trading the securities, increased trading volume, and possibly an increase in share price, which may be temporary. This advertisement, CDMG and The Investment Journal do not purport to provide a complete analysis of General Fusion or its financial position. They are not, and do not purport to be, broker-dealers or registered investment advisors. This advertisement is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a registered broker-dealer or registered investment advisor or, at a minimum, doing your own research if you do not utilize an investment professional to make decisions on what securities to buy and sell, and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent publicly available information about General Fusion. Further, readers are specifically urged to read and carefully consider the risk factors identified and discussed in General Fusion's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Investing in General Fusion is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This advertisement is based exclusively on information generally available to the public and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, CDMG and The Investment Journal cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information and are not responsible for any errors or omissions. This advertisement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected future growth of General Fusion and/or its industry. CDMG and The Investment Journal note that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations of General Fusion. The Investment Journal is the publisher's trademark. All trademarks used in this advertisement other than The Investment Journal are the property of their respective trademark holders and no endorsement by such owners of the contents of this advertisement is made or implied. CDMG and The Investment Journal are not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and are not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made to any rights in any third-party trademarks.
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Cautionary Note Regarding Technical Results. References to plasma heating results, electron temperatures, and technical milestones are based on General Fusion's own disclosures, including results the company has stated are submitted for peer review. Such results are preliminary in nature and do not guarantee the achievement of subsequent milestones, including the 10 keV heating target or the Lawson criterion. The Renexia S.p.A. framework agreement is milestone-based and remains subject to the parties reaching definitive terms, and references to commercial deployment in the mid-2030s are the Company's stated target, not a commitment. The collaboration with General Atomics Energy Group relates to plasma diagnostics and does not imply any commercial or financial arrangement beyond that described by the Company. Commercialization of fusion energy remains subject to substantial scientific, engineering, regulatory, and financial risk.
Cautionary Note Regarding the Business Combination. General Fusion became a publicly listed company through a business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III. Companies that become public through such transactions may be subject to risks including share price volatility, dilution, limited operating history as a public company, and the restrictions agreed to in connection with the private placement completed in July 2026. Readers are urged to review the risk factors in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Bloom Energy Corporation, ASML Holding N.V., NVIDIA Corporation and Arm Holdings plc are provided solely as market and sector context and as examples of companies that have commercialized their own technical approaches. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of General Fusion Group Ltd. They operate in fuel cell power generation, semiconductor equipment, computing and chip design rather than fusion, are at materially different stages of development and scale, generate substantial revenue, and their technologies, financial results and share performance are not indicative of General Fusion Group Ltd.'s prospects. Fuel cells and semiconductors are different technologies from General Fusion's Magnetized Target Fusion approach. None of those companies is involved in the production or distribution of this article, and no partnership, affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement is implied. Figures referenced in this article are as reported by each company and do not represent expectations for any company named, including the profiled company.
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Certain statements included in this document are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the outlook for General Fusion's business, its ability to commercialize Magnetized Target Fusion or any other fusion technology on its expected timeline or at all, the current and expected results of the Lawson Machine 26 programme, the sufficiency and use of its capital, and possible or assumed future results of operations or financial position. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the technical results disclosed herein are not accepted or validated by the broader scientific community (including that the peer review process is unsuccessful); the risk that prior results are not successfully repeated on a larger scale; the risk that the scientific and technical assumptions underlying the results described herein prove to be incorrect; the risk that the Company's relationship with UKAEA and others deteriorates or terminates, the risk that recent technical results do not prove to be as significant to the operation of LM26 as expected; the risk that the anticipated cost of funding the LM26 program across several planned technical milestones through the end of 2028 is greater than anticipated and additional capital needed by the Company may not be raised on favorable terms, or at all, including as a result of the restrictions agreed to in connection with the private placement the Company closed on July 10, 2026; the risk of adverse changes in general economic, financial market and geopolitical conditions, including conditions affecting capital markets and the clean energy sector; the risk that General Fusion is unable to develop, demonstrate and commercialize MTF technology on the expected timeline or at all, including any failure to achieve the balance of technical objectives of the LM26 program; the risk that General Fusion is unable to begin operating a first-of-a-kind plant around 2035, or at all; the risk that fusion energy does not gain public acceptance, the risk that the scientific and technical assumptions upon which the Company's MTF technology is based do not prove to be correct, risks associated with the Company's status as a development-stage company with a history of losses, no revenue from commercial fusion energy operations and no assurance of achieving profitability; the risk that General Fusion's competitors develop viable fusion technology sooner than we do, the risk of supply chain disruptions, the risk that key technical material and service inputs may not be available when required on reasonable terms or at all, the risk that General Fusion is unable to attract and retain qualified personnel with highly technical expertise, the risk that General Fusion is subject to negative publicity, the risk that General Fusion's assessment of the total addressable market for fusion energy is incorrect, the risk of changes in the laws and regulations governing the Company's research and development activities and in the regulation of fusion energy generally; the risk of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly fluctuations in the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar; the risk that the Company is unable to complete and successfully integrate any future acquisitions; the risk of increased competition from other fusion energy companies and from other clean energy, conventional energy and energy storage technologies; the risk of accidents, earthquake, fires, floods and other natural disasters, the risk that General Fusion's information technology fails, the risk that General Fusion's operating expenses are materially higher than forecast, the risk that General Fusion is unable to remediate material weaknesses in General Fusion's internal controls or identify additional material weaknesses in the future, the risk that General Fusion is unable to adequately protect or enforce its intellectual property rights, the risk of third party claims that General Fusion is infringing or violating another person's intellectual property rights, the risk that General Fusion's intellectual property applications are not granted, the risk of a cyber event or privacy breach resulting in an interruption in operations or financial loss, the risk that the trading in General Fusion's securities may be volatile due to limited volume and the release of a substantial number of Subordinate Voting Shares from a lock-up expiring 180 days after the closing date of its business combination in July 2026; the risk of substantial dilution upon a reduction in the exercise or conversion price of the Multiple Voting Shares and PIPE warrants issued in July 2026 in accordance with the terms thereof; the effectiveness of General Fusion's internal controls and disclosure controls and procedures; risks arising as a result from the limited experience of certain members of its management team in operating a public company; the risk that the period during which General Fusion will qualify as an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act is reduced; and the risk of litigation, governmental or regulatory proceedings, investigations or inquiries.
You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other filings by General Fusion with the SEC, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors." Neither General Fusion nor any other party undertakes to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required in accordance with applicable laws. This document is governed by the laws of Ireland.
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