The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Class Period: November 12, 2021 - March 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Grab Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)
Class Period: April 4, 2017 - October 20, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022

According to the complaint, International Business Machines Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue and growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue and growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue and growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; (ii) the Company's present success and positive future growth prospects concerning its Strategic Imperative business strategy were being fueled by the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperative Revenue and, as a result (iii) the Company misled the market by portraying the Company's Strategic Imperative's financial performance and future prospects more favorable than they actually were as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)
Class Period: May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022

The AUPH lawsuit alleges Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

test tubes filled with blue liquid

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top Canadian biotech stocks article.

Although it’s not as large as the US biotech industry, the Canadian biotech market is still making a name for itself on the global investment stage in terms of size and opportunities.

In recent years, tech advancements in drug research and development have helped the biotech sector worldwide become a “real industry” that has brought “spectacular” returns for mid-cap companies, according to Jessica Chutter, managing director and chairman of biotechnology investment banking with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Looking specifically at Canada, in 2021, the country's government committed to investing C$2.2 billion over seven years toward “growing a strong, competitive biomanufacturing and life sciences sector” through a strategy that includes “foster(ing) the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.”

Keep reading...Show less

