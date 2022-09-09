Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • The Gummy Project feature will be aired on Sunday, September 11, 2022 during the 6pm PST broadcast.
  • Global News Hour at 6 is one of B.C.'s most watched nightly newscasts and is the flagship news broadcast at Global BC.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has been selected to be featured on Global News Hour's segment "This is BC" with Jay Durant during its flagship 6pm PST broadcast on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

"This is BC " with Jay Durant explores and uncovers the uplifting and unique stories of people, communities, places and business' in British Columbia and showcases the uniqueness of the province, the events that shape it and the people who live there. The segment airs during Global News Hour at 6pm PST on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays weekly.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Jay Durant to be featured on "This is BC" with Jay Durant," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of the Company. "As one of the most watched nightly newscasts in British Columbia, our segment will generate a great deal of exposure for GUMY and our endangered "keystone" species mandate as we continue to build momentum and generate value for our shareholders."

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136545

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

