BiotechInvesting News

The Gummy Project Inc. ("GUMY" or the "Company") (CSE:GUMY)(FSE:0OS0)(OTCQB:GUMYF) further to the press release of October 31, 2022, the Company announces that the CSE has approved the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will commence on opening of trading on November 4, 2022, with the record date set at November 7, 2022. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

The new CUSIP and ISIN are: 40281F201 and CA40281F2017, respectively.

Letter of transmittals will be mailed to registered Shareholders and registered Shareholders will be required to deposit their share certificate(s), together with the duly completed letter of transmittal, with Odyssey Trust Company, the Company's registrar and transfer agent.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE:GUMY)(FSE:0OS0)(OTCQB:GUMYF), to receive an Investor Presentation

biotech investingcse stockscse:gumythe gummy projectBiotech Investing
GUMY:CC
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - The Gummy Project Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - The Gummy Project Inc.

 The Gummy Project Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 12,250,156 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Watermelon Sharks are expected to be featured for sale in all 147 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.
  • The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle now joins the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco as Four Seasons properties that will be selling Peachy Bees and/or Watermelon Sharks in guest room mini-bars.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 147 guest room mini-bars.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have a second Four Seasons property place a purchase order for our gummies for each of its guest room mini-bars," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We are gaining some tremendous traction in the hotel sector and very much look forward to continually growing our relationship with the ultra-luxury 5-star Four Seasons brand."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US Hotel Sector After Receiving Purchase Order from Virgin Hotels Chicago to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US Hotel Sector After Receiving Purchase Order from Virgin Hotels Chicago to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 250 guest rooms at the Virgin Hotel Chicago.
  • Purchase order continues The Gummy Projects strategic expansion in the Canadian and US Hotel sector.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the Virgin Hotels Chicago to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 250 guest room mini-bars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Achieves Another Milestone with Purchase Order from Canada Life Centre, Home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose

The Gummy Project Achieves Another Milestone with Purchase Order from Canada Life Centre, Home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose

  • Purchase from an NHL sports and entertainment venue marks an important milestone in The Gummy Project's multi-channel sales strategy.
  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be featured for sale in all concessions, starting with the Winnipeg Jets pre-season home opener.
  • Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks now available in an NHL sports and entertainment venue, major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (in both US and Canada) and one of the largest passenger ferry lines in the world.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order from The Canada Life Centre, home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be available for fans to enjoy at Jets and Moose games," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Our multi-channel sales strategy now includes high traffic sports and entertainment venues, with Canada Life Centre marking our entrance into this sector and a key milestone for the Company. In a very short time period, we have been able to form partnerships with and have our gummies for sale in major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (both in the US and Canada), one of the largest passenger ferry systems in the world and now a professional sports stadium and we very much look forward to continuing to execute our strategic expansion both in Canada and the US."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Expands in US After Receiving Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

The Gummy Project Expands in US After Receiving Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 277 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
  • Purchase order from world class hotel marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing multi-channel sales strategy

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 277 guest room mini-bars.

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic expansion in the US and honoured to have been selected by the luxury 5-star Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to be a supplier of Peachy Bees and Watermelon sharks for hotel guest rooms," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, who not only are a world class hotel but who also share our commitment to a more sustainable future for everyone."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Key results include:

  • Total revenues decreased 1% to $6.7 billion in comparison to the third quarter of 2021, resulting from a 1% decline in global product sales, which reflected 8% volume growth offset primarily by 5% lower net selling price and 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange on product sales, total revenues increased 2%.
    • Volumes grew double-digits for a number of products including LUMAKRAS ® /LUMYKRAS™ (sotorasib), Repatha ® (evolocumab), EVENITY ® (romosozumab-aqqg), Parsabiv ® (etelcalcetide), and Vectibix ® (panitumumab).
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased from $3.31 to $3.98 driven by a decrease in operating expenses due to a $0.4 billion licensing-related upfront payment to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KKC) in Q3 2021 and lower weighted-average shares outstanding in Q3 2022.
    • GAAP operating income increased from $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion , and GAAP operating margin increased 5.0 percentage points to 42.6%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS increased from $4.08 to $4.70 driven by a decrease in operating expenses due to a $0.4 billion licensing-related upfront payment to KKC in Q3 2021 and lower weighted-average shares outstanding in Q3 2022.
    • Non-GAAP operating income increased from $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion , and non-GAAP operating margin increased 4.2 percentage points to 52.5%.
  • The Company generated $2.8 billion of free cash flow for the third quarter versus $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
  • 2022 total revenues guidance revised to $26.0 - $26.3 billion ; EPS guidance revised to $11.46 - $12.17 on a GAAP basis, and $17.25 - $17.85 on a non-GAAP basis.

"Our medicines generated 8% volume growth in the quarter globally, with 11 products achieving record quarterly sales," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "This growth reflects the strong underlying demand for our medicines and the value they bring to patients."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead and Kite Oncology Demonstrate Transformative Impact of Cell Therapy and Promise of Blood Cancer Portfolio at ASH 2022

-- New Long-Term Data Reinforce Durability of CAR T-Cell Therapy in Lymphoma and Leukemia --

-- New Real-World Evidence Shows Impact of CAR T-Cell Therapy on Patient Outcomes --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Clinical Data to be Presented at the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics targeting the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that clinical data for tuspetinib (formerly HM43239), a myeloid kinome inhibitor, and luxeptinib, a dual lymphoid and myeloid inhibitor, have been accepted for poster presentations at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held Saturday, December 10 Monday, December 13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA and virtually.

The abstracts accepted for presentation are listed below and can be viewed online at the ASH conference website . Note that the actual presentations will include more recent updates and additional data not found in the abstracts. Aptose will hold a Clinical Update webcast during the ASH timeframe to provide up-to-date data. Details will be forthcoming.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allergan Aesthetics Reaffirms Commitment to Breast Health Advocacy with Yearlong Program for Breast Cancer Awareness

PINK RIBBON STRONG 365 IS DEDICATED TO PROVIDING EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES AND SHARING REAL STORIES TO SUPPORT PATIENTS, SURVIVORS, AND PREVIVORS

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is continuing its commitment to provide education and support for breast health, restoration, and research through its Pink Ribbon Strong 365 campaign. Mindful that breast cancer affects people of all races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic status and does not limit its impact to a specific time of the year, Pink Ribbon Strong 365 is a year-round program advocating for awareness, empowering confidence, and supporting those organizations creating an impact in the fight against breast cancer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kura Oncology Announces Financing Transactions with Bristol Myers Squibb and Hercules Capital, Providing Access to up to $150 Million

$25 million equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb at $18.25 per share –

– Term loan facility from Hercules Capital provides up to $125 million –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Net revenue of $55.8 million for Q3 2022; including $30.0 million milestone from Otsuka related to European Approval of LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin)

Adjusts net product revenue guidance to $100-105 million from sales of LUPKYNIS for 2022

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×