  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are now available for pre-sale purchase at www.shopgummies.com
  • Shipping and fulfilment of online orders will commence on July 11, 2022

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its new e-commerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"The launch of our e-commerce site is a major milestone, making our product available across Canada for the first time," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Officer at GUMY. "This really marks our official launch into the Canadian market with e-commerce being a major component in our overall sales channel strategy. The site provides a vehicle for continued growth as well as a platform to share our story and fulfil our mandate to support endangered keystone species."

Both the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are now available for sale at www.shopgummies.com. Each bag contains 22 gummies with only two grams of sugar while being plant based, gluten free and non-GMO.

Shipping and fulfilment of online orders will commence on July 11, 2022.

"The initial feedback received on both the flavor formulations and the packaging has been tremendous and we are extremely excited that our gummies will now be available to consumers nationwide in Canada through our e-commerce platform," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Our development team did a wonderful job building a website that not only looks fantastic but is also very user friendly."

ABOUT The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

  • The Gummy Project'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees to be sold at Vancouver based Stong's Markets
  • Stong's are Vancouver owned full-service grocery stores that have operated in Vancouver since 1931

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of June 29, 2022 it has partnered with Stong's to launch its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees into the Canadian retail market.

"This partnership represents another great step in our ongoing sales strategy and we're extremely proud to partner with Stong's, an iconic grocery store in Vancouver," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Following our recent partnership announcements with Flair Airlines and Bard on the Beach, the upcoming launch of our ecommerce site on June 30 2022, and our distribution partnership with Dean's Dairy and Specialty Foods, consumers will soon be able to purchase our products at locations across Canada."

  • The Gummy Project to begin fulfilling purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022
  • eShipper enables The Gummy Project to fulfill ecommerce and B2B orders across Canada and the United States.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged eShipper as its warehousing, shipping and fulfillment partner in preparation for the official launch of its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy bees on July 11, 2022.

"We're thrilled to announce that the Company will begin fulfilling and shipping purchase orders on July 11, 2022 with a pre-sale beginning on June 30, 2022," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "We've been strategically building towards July 11 and are very much looking forward to successfully delivering our gummy products to our customers."

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company"). On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, specifically the distribution of promotional emails on June 8, 2022 and June 14, 2022, by an unaffiliated third-party that contained certain charting and technical analysis as well as recent business milestones which were previously publicly disclosed by the Company. The promotional materials did not have a material impact on the Company's common share price. After inquiry, the Company determined that the third party, which was not engaged by the Company or any of its officers, directors, controlling shareholders or any third-party service providers, distributed the promotional emails. The Company had no editorial oversight of the promotional material nor any opportunity to review in advance of the distribution; however, the Company has subsequently reviewed the specific details related to the Company that were included in such promotional emails and has confirmed the factual details included therein are not materially false andor misleading. The Company cautions readers that the opinions made in the promotional materials are speculative in nature. For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should review the Company's Listing Statement dated as of May 26, 2022 and other public filings on SEDAR, its website and other reliable sources. The Company encourages investors to contact their investment advisors prior to making any investment.

Further, the Company understands this promotional activity coincided with increased trading activity in the Company's common shares beginning on or about June 8, 2022 The Company does not believe the promotional activities were a factor in the recent increase in trading volume of the Company's common shares. Instead, the Company attributes the increased trading volume to currently heightened investor interest as a result of its recent press releases which disclosed that the Company has completed its initial production and secured sales partnerships with the "Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival" as well as Flair Airlines.

The Gummy Project Inc. ( CSE: GUMY ) ( OTCQB: POTVF ) has meticulously navigated its way into the booming global Gummy Market with "better for you" low sugar, plant-based, gluten-free gummy products and a purpose-driven approach.  By tapping into the public's desire for "better for you" candy options while also supporting the planet's endangered species, the company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Charlie Lamb, and his team have set out to establish their own footprint in the industry—one gummy at a time.

Entering the global gummy market certainly makes sense given the market was valued at $17.8 billion in 2021, and according to a report by Grand View Research, is expected to balloon to a more than $42-billion market by 2028 and expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period.

  • Partnership designed to rapidly accellerate The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being featured for sale on all Flair flights and delivered to all Flair hubs in Toronto (ON), Kitchener (ON), Ottawa (ON), Vancouver (BC), Abbotsford (BC) and Edmonton (AB).
  • As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has been selected as the supplier of gummy products to Flair Airlines in a new partnership with Canada's only independent ultra-low-cost carrier.

"Featuring our gummies across Flair Airlines' entire fleet provides rapid brand awareness and growth across Canada for GUMY. This partnership will offer GUMY an incredible opportunity for brand recognition and allow us to reach a strong and diverse demographic," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "We are excited to work with Flair to engage their customers and team in an effort to support endangered keystone species while enjoying our gummy products."

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of cannabidiol as an anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases ("CVD"), announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held virtually via live audio webcast, on June 28, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved at the AGM were:

Health Canada Approves OPDIVO® as Monotherapy for the Adjuvant treatment of Adults with Urothelial Carcinoma at High Risk of Recurrence after Undergoing Radical Resection of UC

First adjuvant Immunotherapy for patients at high risk of disease recurrence

Today, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) announced Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance with Conditions (NOCc) for OPDIVO ® , as a monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection of UC. i OPDIVO ® is the first immuno-oncology treatment to bring benefit in the adjuvant setting of UC and represents a potential new standard of care for patients at high risk of disease recurrence. ii Unlike traditional cancer therapies that target the tumour directly, immuno-oncology activates the body's own immune system to help recognize and attack cancer cells. iii

Kite's CAR T-cell Therapy Yescarta® Granted European Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Pivotal ZUMA-5 Study Demonstrates Overall Response Rate of 91% and a Complete Response rate of 77% in Patients Who Received Yescarta After Three or More Lines of Therapy –

Kite's Third Approved Cell Therapy Indication in Europe

Gilead Resubmits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Lenacapavir, an Investigational, Long-Acting HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor

NDA Resubmission Addresses Issues Related to Vial Compatibility –

If Approved, Lenacapavir Would be the First and the Only HIV-1 Treatment Option Administered Twice-Yearly

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of cannabidiol as an anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases ("CVD"), is pleased to announce that the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be webcast on June 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Cardiol Therapeutics 2022 AGM

Gilead Endorses The Kigali Declaration On Preventing, Controlling and Eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases

- By signing the Kigali Declaration, Gilead joins the global community committed to ending neglected tropical diseases by 2030 -

Gilead Sciences today announced that the company has signed onto the Kigali Declaration on neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) which succeeds the London Declaration on NTDs. It was launched on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at a high-level session that was attended by Heads of State, other global dignitaries, industry partners and global community as part of a joint malaria and NTDs Summit. This high-level political declaration is an important milestone for the World Health Organization's 2030 road map which includes global targets to prevent, control and in some cases eliminate 20 diseases and disease groups by 2030.

