Health and Recreation, one of the important exhibition sections of the 132 nd Canton Fair ("the Fair"), attracts many high-quality enterprises to participate enthusiastically, displaying new products and new technologies, looking for new development and new business opportunities, and also providing new inspiration for people's daily leisure and entertainment gameplay.

During this Canton Fair, Guangzhou Zhuoyuan Virtual Reality Technology presented a variety of VR games, including VR Marines, a VR entertainment device, VR Magic UFO, which can be experienced by 5 people at once, and the world's first metaverse VR game called VR Treadmill, setting a new trend in VR fitness by realizing the adaptive intelligent perception of spatial motion gait. Through intelligent sensing and control algorithms, it can accurately perceive the user's real walking in an adaptive and non-disturbing manner, allowing users to obtain the experience of real movement.

More than 60 people make up the original content team, which holds 283 patents and intellectual property certificates. The core technology of the multi-degree-of-freedom, high-dynamic and fast-response dynamic simulation platform won the first prize of Science and Technology Progress of Guangdong Science and Technology Award for the first time in the provincial industry.

"VR games are becoming more popular among families and have become a part of daily leisure and social gatherings for the public, especially the young generation. Consumers are more likely to be impressed by well-made, innovative game content and VR products that offer a strong sense of comfort and experience. The VR game industry also focuses more on technological innovation and continues to launch original content that is of high quality in order to get better feedback from the market." said Mr. Du Jiawei, Foreign Trade Operation Specialist of Zhuoyuan VR Technology.

Another Health and Recreation exhibitor, Swiftech Company Ltd ., one of the earliest companies engaged in the research, development, and production of outdoor inflatable products in China , brings Mini Golf to global buyers at the show. Distinguished from the traditional inflatable water slide and trampoline which are all outdoor products, Mini Golf allows kids to enjoy a fun game in the comfort of their own home.

Exhibitors participating in the Canton Fair have more opportunities to network with friends and businessmen, which allows them to enhance product content, develop new ideas, and make their businesses more competitive.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Mantisco partners with Immutable X Partners on Web3 Gaming Initiative

  • New "Hunter's Arena" will be built as Web3.0 Game on with Immutable X

- Mantisco, a Web3 game developer and publisher based in Seoul, Korea today announced a partnership with Immutable X, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum to build Web3 game, called "Hunter's Arena : Rebirth.

With Web3 gaming rapidly on the rise, Mantisco has been developing the Web3 version of Hunte r's Arena in-house. Mantisco aims to provide a game ecosystem that not only allows users to enjoy in-ga me experiences powered by true ownership of digital assets including game characters, skins, weapons, and other items, but helps users to experience the fun by revamping the combat systems, improving user experience while maintaining the fast-paced and immersive in-game play. Mantisco has focused on "delivering games that sets sustainable standard of blockchain gaming and brings players of all backgrounds together, allowing users an active involvement with high reward."

Mantisco envisions "to give their c ommunity excitement and fun factors through stylish action-packed combat, engaging in-game scenarios and various opportunities for users to progress their skills , competing against each other while enjoying true ownership of in-game assets."

David Yoon , CEO of Mantisco said, "Aligned with Immutable's expertise of accelerating the mass adoption of web3 games, we are now spurring the development of brand new games, including 'Hunters Arena: Rebirth" and other AAA-rated games built with Unreal 5. We focus on players' motivation, enjoyment, and secured transaction games . Our partnership with Immutable X will be pivotal for us to bring our gaming vision into reality."

Mantisco developed and published AAA-rated game called "Hunter's Arena: Legend" on Steam, PS4, and PS last year. "Hunter's Arena: Legend" was first Korean game released on both PS4 and PS5 and record 12 million downloads worldwide.

Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum. Today ImmutableX, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware, has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum, offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity.

"Hunter's Arena: Rebirth" is scheduled for release in 2023.

XFINITY BECOMES OFFICIAL INTERNET AND MOBILE PARTNER OF FAZE CLAN

Partnership will Bring an Exclusive College Concert Series to Fans Featuring Offset Along with a New Original Content Series Delivering Game Set-Ups For Underserved Creators And Communities

QYOU Media To Acquire Mobile Gaming Enterprise Maxamtech Digital Ventures

India Based Company Has Operated Games, Gaming Platforms and Interactive Content for Major Partners Including Vodafone, Glance and Others

Q India and Maxamtech to Launch Branded Gaming Portal in 2023 Promoted Across All Q India Channels

Global Cryptocurrency C2X Transfers to XPLA, Official White Paper for XPLA Also Released

XPLA to support an exchange of holders' tokens through its migration website to activate XPLA distribution and trade additionally XPLA releases whitepaper

XPLA, a blockchain mainnet built by Com2uS Group and other partners, is a universal gaming and entertainment hub for all media content, and has announced the transfer of the C2X token to its mainnet. XPLA coins will be available for trade at both cryptocurrency trading platforms FTX and Gate.io from Oct. 21 . Trade through Huobi Global is expected to be made available next month. XPLA, which features Web3 philosophy, is moving forward as a major mainnet which will encompass future digital content, globally. Additionally, XPLA has officially released its whitepaper.

Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

VERSION1 ANNOUNCES MINNESOTA RØKKR HOME SERIES FOR 2022-2023 CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE SEASON

The series brings in-person CDL competition to Minnesota and the region
Sign up for the ticket presale at rokkrtickets.gg

Today Version1 a gaming and esports entertainment organization, announced the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series a first-of-its-kind regional esports event concept, taking place during the Call of Duty League (CDL) season, which begins in December.

