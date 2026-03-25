Texas Instruments to webcast its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders

April 16, 2026, 8:30 a.m. Central time

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, April 16, at 8:30 a.m. Central time in Dallas. The audio webcast of the meeting can be heard live through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ti.comir.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

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Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

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SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

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