Texas Instruments prices $2.0 billion of investment grade notes

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of four series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion. The notes consist of the following:

  • $500 million of 5.000% senior unsecured notes due November 9, 2028;
  • $500 million of 5.350% senior unsecured notes due November 9, 2031;
  • $500 million of 5.500% senior unsecured notes due November 9, 2033; and
  • $500 million of 5.750% senior unsecured notes due November 9, 2036.

The notes are expected to be issued on November 9, 2026.

TI expects to use the proceeds of the offering to finance a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition of Silicon Laboratories Inc. and to pay related fees and expenses.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; BofA Securities, Inc.; and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc.; Mizuho Securities USA LLC; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC; and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are also acting as book-running managers. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as co-manager.

The offering of the notes is made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or, in the alternative, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146 (toll-free); BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322 (toll-free); or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. at 1-877-558-2607 (toll-free).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere.

TXN-G

Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

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SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

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