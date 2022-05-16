Market NewsInvesting News

Liquid Live Resin Vape Cartridges and Live Resin Crumble Now Available Exclusively at New Jersey Apothecarium Dispensaries

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the first-ever launch of cannabis concentrates in the state of New Jersey . Kind Tree Liquid Live Resin Vape Cartridges and Kind Tree Live Resin Crumble are available exclusively at The Apothecarium Maplewood and Phillipsburg locations. The company also commenced sales of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles under its Valhalla brand.

(CNW Group/TerrAscend)

"The concentrate category accounts for up to 20% of cannabis sales in other states. We are proud to be the first company to bring these products to New Jersey consumers," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "In just three weeks since commencement of adult-use sales in New Jersey , cannabis connoisseurs are realizing that our Apothecarium dispensaries are the place to go for the high quality and high potency products they seek. Furthermore, we can't wait to expand this category by launching additional Kind Tree concentrates including budder, badder, diamonds, and shatter in the coming weeks."

To celebrate the launch of these new products, Kind Tree will be hosting a pop-up at the Maplewood and Phillipsburg Apothecarium locations on May 21 st . The event will feature product and accessory education as well as an opportunity to meet TerrAscend New Jersey's head grower, head of extraction, and the manufacturing team. The first 300 customers at each location will receive prepaid coupons, which can be used at local businesses in the surrounding areas.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is the leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors described in our Registration Statement on Form 10 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov , and other filings with Canadian securities regulators, including TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021 , and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c1365.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TerrascendTER:CNXTRSSFCannabis Investing
TER:CNX,TRSSF
Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Smoke Wallin to the Company's board of directors.

Adastra Holdings brand ticker (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

"We are extremely honoured and privileged to welcome Mr. Wallin to Adastra's board of directors," said Michael Forbes , CEO of Adastra. "Mr. Wallin is an accomplished leader and international business builder in the CPG, cannabis, health and wellness, food and beverage, distribution, hospitality and technology industries. Mr. Wallin is a seasoned executive and serial entrepreneur who has a wealth of knowledge in the cannabis industry. I am confident that he will be an important contributor to our Company's long term success."

Mr. Wallin added, "I'm excited to support Michael and the team at Adastra as they build on an already impressive set of production assets in the Canadian cannabis market, with an eye toward additional capabilities in some super innovative forward looking therapeutics including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD. I believe in their strategy and the team's ability to execute their growth plan profitably, something quite rare in this rapidly growing market."

Mr. Wallin is a highly accomplished CEO, entrepreneur, leader, board member and philanthropist with more than 25 years of success across the consumer products, beverage, cannabis, distribution and technology industries. He is a partner and Managing Director for STS Capital Partners; has frequently served as CEO for new and existing businesses; has been directly involved in $1.7 billion in mergers and acquisitions and financings; and has acquired, created, or sold 50+ brands and companies. He has been recognized with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year award, and the Vanderbilt Business "Distinguished Alumni Award." He was also named one of the 100 most influential leaders in the cannabis industry by High Times Magazine. Smoke earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a B.S. degree in Agricultural Economics from Cornell University's Dyson School of Applied Economics at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: (i) the Company's long-term success; (ii) the Company building on production assets in the Canadian cannabis market and additional therapeutic areas including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD; and (iii) the Company's execution of its growth plan. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding cannabis as a controlled substance; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c7339.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces the Expiration of the HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Columbia Care

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or the "Company") and Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) ("Columbia Care"), today announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") in connection with Cresco Labs' previously announced proposed acquisition of Columbia Care (the "Transaction").

"Completion of the HSR milestone is a major step towards closing the acquisition of Columbia Care. We've been concurrently working on our divestiture process and working with our state regulators to align with our previously disclosed estimated closing timeline of year-end," said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. "With this acquisition, we will be able to leverage our best selling cannabis portfolio 1 across the most exciting footprint in cannabis and further develop our leading positions with exposure to all ten of the largest projected revenue states in 2025, according to BDSA."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Greenrose Holding Company to Hold First Quarter 2022 Conference Call on May 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET

The Greenrose Holding Company to Hold First Quarter 2022 Conference Call on May 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Greenrose management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canopy Growth to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 27, 2022

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022 before financial markets open on May 27, 2022 .

Canopy Growth to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 27, 2022 (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein , CEO and Judy Hong , CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on May 27, 2022.

Beginning this quarter, the Company will be using a question and answer platform developed by Say Technologies to enhance engagement with its shareholders, allowing verified retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a limited number of questions relating to Canopy Growth's business and financial results during the Q&A portion of the conference call. The platform will open on May 20, 2022 , at 10:00 a.m. ET and close on May 26, 2022 , at 10:00 a.m. ET .

Shareholders can submit questions, after the platform opens, by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/canopy-growth-corporation-2022-q4 .

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540225&tp_key=a04693a9b2

Replay Information

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on August 25, 2022 , at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540225&tp_key=a04693a9b2

About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED ) (NASDAQ: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward‐looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward‐looking statements and the forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward‐looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward‐ looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward‐looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-may-27-2022-301546704.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/13/c6398.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Reports Q1 2022 Financial Statement and Management Change

Avicanna Reports Q1 2022 Financial Statement and Management Change

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the filing of its interim financial statements for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022 (" Q1 2022 ") and the transition of the role of Chief Financial Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×