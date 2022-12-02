Market NewsInvesting News

TerrAscend's Gage Cannabis Opens Fourth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage"), opened a new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Jackson, Michigan . Located at 118 N Columbus Street, the dispensary will be operated by Gage through a partnership with Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America .

TerrAscend Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

" Michigan cannabis consumers are educated connoisseurs just like Californians," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. "I'm a big fan of the vibes and distinctive cannabis culture in Michigan , and I'm looking forward to bringing more of our celebrated cannabis cultivars and unique Cookies customer experiences to one of the biggest up-and-coming markets in the country."

"Gage is excited to bring the acclaimed Cookies experience to more cannabis enthusiasts in the Midwest," said Gage's President, Mike Finos . "This expansion reiterates the strength of our partnership with Berner and Cookies, the most recognized names in cannabis."

Cookies Jackson will carry the entire family of Cookies products, including but not limited to the Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, Minntz and Grandiflora lines.

To celebrate its grand opening, Cookies Jackson will offer on-site activations, including a live DJ, food trucks, vendors and special giveaways from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on December 2 . Cookies Jackson will be open daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm .

In addition to the new Cookies provisioning center, Gage has dedicated significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies products at their Gage locations in Adrian , Burton , Battle Creek , Ferndale , Grand Rapids , Kalamazoo , Lansing , and Traverse City .

More information can be found at www.cookiesmichigan.com or on Instagram @cookies.michigan

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles , and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co , and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co/ .

