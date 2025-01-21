Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Terra Balcanica Drills 436 g/t AgEq Over 19.6 m at Antimony-Silver Discovery in Bosnia

Terra Balcanica Drills 436 g/t AgEq Over 19.6 m at Antimony-Silver Discovery in Bosnia

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10) is pleased to announce strong assay results from a new discovery at the Brezani target within its principal Viogor-Zanik project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights

  • Drillhole BREDD002 returned 436 g/t AgEq over 19.6 m including 746 g/t AgEq and 1.42 wt.% Sb over 9.8 m;
  • Another mineralization style confirmed at Brezani in addition to the gold skarn with 0.61 g/t AuEq over 88.0 m from surface (see Company’s news release dated 24th January 2023);
  • Mineralization trends towards surface and daylights in a topographic depression with As-Bi-Sb-Te anomalism in soil samples with a shallow “boiling-zone” drill target (Figure 1);
  • 4 shallow drillholes, aimed at expanding the footprint of the gold skarn have been completed within the > 800 m strike length gold in soil anomaly, with assay results pending.

Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, comments:

" We are very pleased with the polymetallic assays from an interval thrice as wide as that average reported at our other Viogor-Zanik target at Cumavici. Not only have we discovered a new type of mineralization that shallows toward northeast, and as such could be easily explored from top down, but we have also confirmed the significant presence of antimony at Brezani which continues to be a scarce commodity worldwide due to supply issues and trade restrictions imposed on certain countries. Now, the drill-confirmed surficial Au bearing skarn is confirmed to be underlain by the significant fault-hosted polymetallic mineralization which itself is underpinned by andesitic porphyry. It is encouraging to see this resulted from the very first drill hole leaving a lot of upside potential at Brezani as Terra releases additional assays from the four shallower intercepts drilled into the surficial skarn."

Table 1. Assay results of the new epithermal discovery in drillhole BREDD002. Interval lengths reported are drilled lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalents (“AgEq”) are based on assumed metal prices of US$2,700/oz for gold (Au), US$30/oz for silver (Ag), US$1.40/lb for zinc (Zn), US$17.50/lb for antimony (Sb) and US$0.90/lb for lead (Pb). *Assumed metal recoveries of 90% Au, 93% Ag, 95% Sb, 94% Pb and Zn are based on published metallurgical tests on analogous intermediate sulphidation epithermal vein deposits. The Sb pricing derived from the Nov. 2024 average Rotterdam Warehouse 99.6% ingot price.

Drillcore Observations

Watch Brezani Technical Webinar on YouTube.

The zone of mineralization from 482.1 m consists of banded veins and sulphide cemented breccias with characteristics of both low and intermediate sulphidation epithermal deposits. The upper vein contact is sharp with minimal alteration progressing into the hornfels, whereas the vein footwall is brecciated and hosts strong clay alteration. The margins of the vein host repeating bands of chalcedonic quartz-rhodochrosite-calcite and sulphides/sulphosalts stibnite-pyrite-arsenopyrite-sphalerite-galena-jamesonite (Figure 2). The centre of the structure is dominated by hydrothermal breccia with a sulphide-quartz-carbonate cement. Clasts are banded vein fragments.

Figure 1. Section through the Brezani target illustrating conductivity and the 95th percentile magnetic shell. Drillhole BREDD002 is shown, with a tabular conductivity feature extending to the ENE from the epithermal mineralized interval. Conductivity feature is interpreted as the continuation of the host structure with increased conductivity due to sulphide and clay within the broken rock mass. It passes through a break in the magnetics, which is further evidence of structural control.

Future Exploration Program

2023 drilling at the Brezani target uncovered a new style of mineralization at the contact between the skarn-hornfels package and underlying chlorite-sericite altered diorites. The epithermal mineralization encountered 482.1 m downhole is interpreted to shallow to the ENE creating a conductivity feature which passes through a magnetic low. A topographic low with an anomalous epithermal assemblage in soil and rock chip geochemistry is interpreted as the surface expression. Future drilling efforts will aim to intersect the epithermal mineralization shallow and explore for a “boiling zone” where precious metals may have been favourably precipitated.

Figure 2.Photographs of three HQ3 diameter core samples from the interval of epithermal mineralization labelled with AgEq values for assay results of host sample. A) 482.1-482.4 m millimeter scale banded chalcedonic quartz-calcite-rhodochrosite-sulphide. B) 483.6-483.85 m calcite-rhodochrosite breccia cemented by chalcedonic quartz-sulphide crosscut by a later calcite-chalcedonic quartz-sulphide vein set. C) 485.1-485.5 m banded quartz-calcite-sulphide vein grading into a stibnite-sphalerite sulphide breccia cement with clasts of wallrock hornfels and banded veins.

Table 1. Collar locations for reported drillhole. Coordinates and elevation were taken by local consultant surveyors using a differential GPS unit. (WGS84/UTM Zone 34N).

QA/QC

Half core (HQ3) samples were delivered to ALS Bor, Serbia for sample preparation and subsequent wet chemical analysis at the Loughrea laboratory in Ireland, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified test facility. Sample preparation PREP-31BY method involved crushing the core to 70% less than 2 mm, rotary split 1.0 kg and pulverizing the split to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Silver and base metals were analysed by ICP MS after a four-acid digest (ME-MS61). Gold was assayed by 30g fire assay with ICP AES finish (Au-ICP21). Over limit samples for base metals were re-analysed by the four-acid digest ICP-AES analyses termed ME-OG62. Control samples comprising the certified reference material CDN-ME-1810 (Canadian Resource Labs Ltd.), quarter core field duplicates and blanks were inserted at a rate of 9 % and investigated as part of the Company’s quality assurance and quality control program.

Qualified Person

Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, P.Geo, the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is factual and accurate.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic and energy metals exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe and norther Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadian assets comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective licences at the outskirts of the world-renowned Athabasca basin: Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
“Aleksandar Mišković”

Aleksandar Mišković
President and CEO

For further information, please contact Aleksandar Mišković at amiskovic@terrabresources.com, +1 (514) 796-7577, or visit our website at www.terrabresources.com/en/news.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words “will”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 2. Chemical assays for the remainder of the drill hole BREDD002 form the 2023 Phase II campaign at the Brezani Target. Assays for the topmost 214 were released previously.

Source

cse:teraresource stocksResource Investing
TERA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold Mountain Limited

Nickel-Copper Anomalies at Iguatu North Project

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is pleased to announce it has received 52 stream sediment samples from the Iguatu North Project in Central Brazil. The anomalies represent a new style of target for GMN in the Iguatu North Project area.

Keep reading...Show less
Calculator and pen on top of paper with line chart that says "dividends."

What are Dividend Stocks?

While many stocks may be a risky gamble, dividend stocks can offer less volatility, higher returns and stable passive income.

But what are dividend stocks? Here the Investing News Network offers investors insight into this type of investment vehicle, including the pros and cons of investing in dividend stocks, which dividend stocks may offer the best value, the safety of dividend aristocrat investments and the most useful metrics for evaluating dividend stocks.

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada


Keep reading...Show less
Rox Resources

High grade Assay Results Continue at Youanmi

West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX: RXL), has received the final batch of assays from its 11,000m DD and RC program at the Youanmi Gold Project in WA.

Keep reading...Show less
TV screen with picture of Donald Trump and a handful of money.

How Will Trump’s Permitting Plans Impact the US Mining Sector?

President-elect Donald Trump’s recent pledge to expedite permits for companies investing US$1 billion or more in the US has sparked significant discussions, particularly within the mining industry.

The proposal, shared Tuesday (December 10) on his social media platform Truth Social, promises streamlined approvals, including environmental permits, for large-scale investments in the country.

Keep reading...Show less
People attending IMARC.

IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.

Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.

Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Nickel-Copper Anomalies at Iguatu North Project

Further High-Grade Gold to 50g/t Au at Music Well

New tenement application over Whim Creek greenstone belt

First Helium Spuds 7-30 Undeveloped Light Oil Well at Worsley

Related News

gold investing

Further High-Grade Gold to 50g/t Au at Music Well

Base Metals Investing

New tenement application over Whim Creek greenstone belt

Lithium Investing

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Lithium Investing

Powering the Clean Energy Revolution Begins with Lithium Exploration

Copper Investing

Ramp Metals Eyes Potential Copper Discovery at Saskatchewan Project, CEO Says

Oil and Gas Investing

First Helium Spuds 7-30 Undeveloped Light Oil Well at Worsley

Copper Investing

Amarc Resources Soars After Major Copper-Gold-Silver Discovery in BC

×