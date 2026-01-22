Tenneco Joins Cadillac Formula 1® Team as Official Technical Partner Ahead of 2026 Debut

Tenneco LLC, a leading global supplier of automotive products and technology solutions, today announced a multi-year technical partnership with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team as the team prepares for its debut in the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship™.

The partnership brings together two companies that share a legacy built on engineering ambition and pride in building what performs. With roots spanning more than 125 years, Tenneco is a U.S.-based company that engineers and manufactures products and technologies designed to perform in demanding environments around the world. That reputation has been earned by delivering when expectations are highest and margins are tight — from the factory floor to the most extreme performance environments. That capability has been forged through decades of partnership with General Motors, supporting performance-critical systems across powertrain, ride performance, and clean air.

As part of the technical partnership, Tenneco will work with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and GM Performance Power Units to provide a portfolio of performance-critical products, systems, and engineering support, including advanced powertrain and ignition technologies that enable ultimate performance, reliability, and dependability. Tenneco's engineers will work closely with Cadillac Formula 1® Team experts to integrate these technologies and translate performance insights into competitive advantage on the world's most demanding stage.

"At Tenneco, our purpose is to be the most trusted partner — trusted to perform, trusted to execute, and trusted to win," said Jim Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Tenneco. "This partnership reflects the reputation our teams have earned over time, and it also speaks to the possibilities ahead. Formula 1 challenges you to think differently, move faster, and expand what's possible — and we're proud to be on that journey with Cadillac Formula 1® Team."

"As we move towards our debut at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, we need partners who share our desire to lay down strong foundations for future success. Tenneco is a proven partner, focused on working hand in hand with our technical teams to deliver high-quality, reliable parts. We are delighted to welcome them on board," said Tyler Epp, Head of Commercial Strategy for the Cadillac Formula 1® Team.

Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team represents a significant new chapter for a legacy brand competing in a global championship. Tenneco's involvement reinforces that ambition, bringing proven technologies, engineering depth, and a performance-driven mindset into one of the most demanding environments in sport.

To learn more about Tenneco, visit www.tenneco.com.

About Tenneco LLC
Tenneco LLC is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, and DRiV aftermarket groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

About Cadillac Formula 1® Team: The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Fishers, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up – from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team will make its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

About TWG Motorsports: TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport. Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com. 

About GMGeneral Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Tenneco Contacts:
Alexandra Iordache
Vice President, Global Communications
media@tenneco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfbe51eb-0ce4-47c6-b1fc-ee4e2f6cf486


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

general-motorsgmnyse-gm
GM
The Conversation (0)
Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces continued positive diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target. The 4.5 kilometre Poeketi mineralized shear trend, which hosts the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets, is... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF") ("FSE: 20H") ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the results from its follow up field program at the North Wind Iron Ore project in West Central region of... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") reports additional assay results from diamond drilling at the Randy's Pit target on its Tapanahony Project, Suriname. Highlights include 22.4m at 2.44 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-006 and 19m at 1.68 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-009.... Keep Reading...
Unico Silver Limited

New Discoveries Reinforces District Potential at Joaquin

High-grade results from La Morocha, La Negra SE and La Morocha SE confirm Joaquin as a district-scale silver-gold system.

Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for 21 holes (3587m) as part of an ongoing drill program at the Company’s 100%-owned Joaquin Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. This includes exceptional high-grade silver gold intercepts at three prospects – La... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces significant diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target at its Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname. These results are from the first four drill holes of an ongoing 10,000-metre drill program and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

Related News

gold-investing

Gold Price at New Record Over US$4,900; Silver Surges to All-time High Above US$96

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

gold-investing

Interpol-Backed Operation Nets 198 Arrests in South America’s Illegal Gold Trade

copper-investing

S&P Global: Copper Becoming One of the World's Most Strategic Commodities

precious-metals-investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing