Tenet Signs Agreement with Brand Marketer and Distributor with Over 60,000 Retail Outlets Across China to Give Cubeler Business Hub Retailers Access to Chinese Market

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCID: PKKFF) (FSE: P0T) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Chinese-based brand marketer and product distributor Brand Ops that will allow North American Business Hub registered retailers to leverage Brand Ops' network of more than 60,000 retail outlets across China to sell and distribute their products throughout the country.
Brand Ops (https://yijingtea.com/) first began its operations in 2015 as a regional brand ambassador and distributor catering specifically to the Chinese tea industry. The company has since grown into a diversified brand marketing and distribution giant with a network of over 60,000 offline retail outlets in more than 300 cities, to go along with partnerships with some of China's most popular e-commerce portals, including Tmall (https://www.tmall.com/) and JD.com (https://global.jd.com/) among others.
The initial phase of the collaboration between Brand Ops and Tenet will require Brand Ops' offline retail outlets to register on the Cubeler Business Hub and share their product, operational and financial data with the platform. This will then allow the platform's AI agents to match them with Business Hub registered North American retailers to create cross-border partnership opportunities for the introduction, marketing and distribution of North American-based products in the Chinese market.
The agreement between Brand Ops and Tenet is for an initial term of 5 years and will see the parties collect a service fee related to sale and distribution of the products in China through Brand Ops' network, whether online or offline. The allocation of the service fee between Brand Ops and Tenet will be determined on a case-by-case basis depending on factors such as product type and distribution channel.
Today's announcement builds on Tenet's July 23, 2026, news release related to the Company's agreement to bring Chinese import/export SMEs to the Business Hub as it continues to increase the potential for international opportunities among Business Hub members and add to the platform's appeal for SMEs around the globe. In that regard, Tenet will next look to implement cross-border payment transfer and settlement capabilities between platform members in partnership with a reputable service provider, and for which the Company would also earn a share of the expected transaction service fees.
Update on OTCQB Application
Following Tenet's application to have its common shares listed on the OTCQB Market tier, the Company had provided an expected timeline for the process to be completed based on past experience. However, the process is taking longer than it did in the past due to enhanced regulatory scrutiny and the application remains pending as of the date of this news release. While Tenet is unable to offer an expected date for the conclusion of the process, the Company remains committed to providing its U.S. shareholders with the best possible options to trade its common shares and continues to collaborate with the OTC Markets Group for a positive outcome to the OTCQB Market tier application process. Meanwhile, given the recent arrival of the OTCID Market tier, on which Tenet's common shares are currently listed, the Company is also looking into the possibility of being able to achieve its objective for U.S. shareholders while its common shares simply remain on the OTCID Market tier. The Company intends to provide an update on either the OTCQB or the OTCID as soon as practicable.
About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:
Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.
For more information, please contact:
Tenet Fintech Group Inc.
Mayco Quiroz, Chief Operating Officer
514-340-7775 ext.: 510
investors@tenetfintech.com
CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 ext.: 251
cathy@chfir.com
Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:
X: @Tenet_Fintech
Facebook: @Tenet
LinkedIn: Tenet
YouTube: Tenet Fintech
Forward-looking information
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315833