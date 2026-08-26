Tenable Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASD: TENB) will replace Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE: LEG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 31. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI) is acquiring Leggett & Platt in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Aug 31, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Tenable Holdings

TENB

Information Technology

Aug 31, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Leggett & Platt

LEG

Consumer Discretionary

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