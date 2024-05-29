Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to announce the completion of an extensional geochemistry sampling at the Remorse Target. An untested but previously tenement-constrained area to the south of the main copper anomaly has now been sampled. This area was identified as a high-priority task within ongoing fieldwork leading up to a major drill program at the Remorse Target.

Key Points

  • >4km Remorse Copper Anomaly area open to the south now sampled
  • Ultrafine assays and multi-sensor scanning results due in July 2024
  • Ongoing fieldwork in the leadup to drilling

Yalgoo Project

Background

TEM holds more than 1,000km2 1 of highly prospective tenure in the Yalgoo Region of Western Australia 2. The Company previously announced the presence of large-scale copper zinc anomalies at the Remorse Target 3 that the Company is progressing towards drilling 4. The sampling area is one of a number of exploration targets and extensional geochem survey areas that previously became apparent 5 as a result of exploration works and were subsequently acquired in 2023 6.

Sampling

As part of ongoing fieldwork, approximately 80 soil samples were collected in an offset pattern to match existing surrounding sampling.

Samples will be Ultrafine assayed in conjunction with comprehensive scanning using Boxscan technology.

Assays are expected to be returned by July 2024 and integrated into the greater dataset in addition to drilling.

Next Steps

  • Labwest Ultrafine assays of the collected samples
  • Return of assays expected by July 2024
  • Ongoing fieldwork in Yalgoo in preparation for drilling at Remorse


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

The Conversation (0)
Gold bars stacked on top of each other with one in focus in the middle.

Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold?

Global central banks held more than 36,699 metric tons (MT) of gold in their reserves as of year-end 2023. Most of that supply has been amassed since 2010, when central bankers commenced a gold-buying spree.

Central banks were net sellers of gold before that time, selling roughly 4,426 MT of gold between 2000 and 2009. But for nearly a decade and a half now they’ve been net buyers of the metal.

In 2018, national financial institutions set a 50 year record for gold purchases, snapping up 656 MT of the yellow metal. Buying was slightly lower in 2019, clocking in at approximately 605 MT.

2020 marked a second year of declines, with additions of just 255 MT, falling significantly short compared to the previous year. The abrupt drop off was attributed to a rapidly rising gold price — mid-2020 was when values rose to what was then an all-time high of US$2,063 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Top 4 ASX Gold ETFs (Updated 2024)

The gold price has reached historic highs in 2024, rising above US$2,400 per ounce. For Australian investors, the price of the yellow metal has surged above the AU$3,700 mark in just the past few months.

These gains have come as investors anticipate interest rate cuts, and against a backdrop of continued geopolitical turmoil in Ukraine and the Middle East. Gold has also been buoyed by central bank and Chinese buying.

For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

  • (4) Four purchase or option agreements totaling 330 cell units covering 68 square kilometres

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company")  is pleased announce that it has entered into four (4) four separate agreements (two purchase agreements and two option agreements) whereby Delta is acquiring the exclusive rights to earn a 100% interest in 330 claim units covering approximately 68 square kilometres, contiguous to its Delta-1 Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario see Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/210755_0c12e368647c4b9e_001.jpg

Figure 1: Geological map of the Shebandowan Greenstone belt showing the position of the Delta-1 Property, the newly optioned Bandore property (in blue) and Delta's new property acquisitions/options in red.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding purchase and sale agreement (the " PSA ") with OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd., an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (" Orion ") to acquire a copper stream (the " Stream ") on the Vares Silver Project (" Vares "), operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc (" Adriatic ") located in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the " Transaction ").

Under the terms of the PSA, Gold Royalty will pay consideration to Orion of US$50 million to acquire the Stream at closing of the Transaction, consisting of US$45 million payable in cash and US$5 million to be satisfied by the issuance of 2,906,977 Gold Royalty shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT ACCESSIBLE AND FINAL PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT TO BE ACCESSIBLE WITHIN TWO BUSINESS DAYS ON SEDAR+

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp., as joint book-runners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 17,442,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of US$1.72 per Unit (the " Offering Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$30 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sailfish Royalty Declares Q2 2024 Dividend

Sailfish Royalty Declares Q2 2024 Dividend

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's second quarterly cash dividend for 2024 in the amount of US$0.0125 per common share that will be payable on July 15, 2024 to Sailfish shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2024.

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors. The Company will review the dividend policy on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time depending on the Company's then current financial position, capital allocation framework, profitability, cash flow, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant. As such, no assurances can be made that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid. Dividend payments may be subject to withholding taxes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Jeffreys Find Generates $4.46 Million Gross Revenue from First 2024 Gold Campaign

Cleo's Ovarian Cancer Blood Test Outperforms Current Clinical Benchmark

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

