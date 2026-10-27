TELUS Digital Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2026 Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Telus Digital also earned Star Performer recognition, reflecting the most significant year-over-year improvement in market impact and vision and capability among the providers assessed
Telus Digital, a global technology services provider specializing in AI-powered digital customer experiences (CX) and future-focused digital transformations, has been named a Leader for the first time in Everest Group's Trust and Safety (T&S) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. Telus Digital was also named a Star Performer, a distinction Everest Group reserves for the providers showing the greatest year-over-year improvement on the assessment. Out of 27 evaluated T&S vendors, Telus Digital ranked among the seven recognized as Leaders.
"Telus Digital has a broad T&S portfolio anchored in platform safety, AI support, and review and compliance, with a strong client presence across social media and messaging apps, gaming and legal betting, and travel and hospitality," said Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Alongside its core T&S services, Telus Digital brings data for AI training capabilities that help enterprises develop and improve safer AI systems. Telus Digital has invested in PRISM for moderation workflows and Fuel iXTM Fortify for automated generative AI red teaming, supported by Fuel iX Agent Trainer, Fuel iX Agent Assist, and Fuel iX Agent Quality. Its inorganic expansion has strengthened its content moderation footprint in Asia Pacific, enhancing multilingual delivery capabilities. It also maintains a comprehensive moderator wellness and workforce development framework that combines resilience-based hiring, psychologist-led interventions, trauma-informed leadership, and continued AI, policy, and technical upskilling. These are some of the factors that have contributed to Telus Digital advancing to a Leader and being recognized as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® 2026."
Telus Digital meets rising demand for AI safety and platform integrity expertise
Everest Group's report finds that growing adoption of generative and agentic AI, rising volumes of AI-generated content, more sophisticated scams and platform abuse, and heightened regulatory scrutiny are "expanding enterprise T&S requirements beyond traditional content moderation toward AI safety, responsible AI, platform integrity, and regulatory compliance." As a result, Everest Group advises that "buyers should evaluate T&S providers as integrated risk and safety partners, rather than scaled content moderation vendors."
Telus Digital brings AI safety and platform integrity together, so enterprises can work with one partner from building and testing AI systems through to protecting live platforms. Fuel iX Fortify, its proprietary automated red-teaming solution, uses trained attack and judge models to generate new adversarial tests, classify the results and recommend mitigations for AI applications and agents. Telus Digital also provides adversarial testing services, including fraud simulation, bypass pathway mapping, bias and fairness auditing, and deepfake detection testing. The company's data services solutions supply training data and specialized labeling for safety models. These capabilities sit alongside its platform integrity services, such as age assurance and content moderation.
"Trust and safety now extends to how AI systems are built, tested and governed, well beyond reviewing content after it is posted," said Amith Nair, Global VP and GM of AI and Data, Telus Digital. "Our clients are asking for AI safety that is built in from the start. Across our trust and safety work, that means AI handling testing and review at scale, including automated red-teaming, while people bring the judgment for the calls that matter most. Being named a Leader and Star Performer tells us our investments in AI safety and specialist talent line up with where the market is heading."
For its Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, Everest Group evaluated and ranked 27 T&S providers as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants, based on two dimensions: (a) market impact, measured through market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered; and (b) vision and capability, measured through vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The assessment draws on Everest Group's annual Request for Information (RFI) process for calendar year 2025, interactions with T&S providers, client reference checks, and its ongoing analysis of the T&S services market.
For more information on Telus Digital's trust and safety capabilities, visit:
- Platform Integrity Solutions
- Age Assurance & Age Verification Solutions
- Content Moderation Solutions
- Trust & Safety Insights
Frequently asked questions
- How is trust and safety changing as enterprises adopt AI?
Trust and safety is expanding beyond reviewing content after it is posted, into how AI systems are built, tested and governed. With organizations deploying generative AI and AI agents at a rapid scale, Telus Digital is seeing an increasing need for pre-deployment testing to identify unsafe or vulnerable behaviors, specialized safety model training datasets, and continuous monitoring for active systems. While core offerings like content moderation and age verification remain fundamental, they are now complemented by comprehensive AI safety solutions across the entire lifecycle.
- What should enterprises look for in a trust and safety partner?
Enterprises evaluating trust and safety partners can look at whether the provider covers the full AI lifecycle, whether it pairs automation with specialist human judgment, and whether it supports live operations as well as pre-launch testing. Telus Digital's trust and safety solutions span AI safety testing, training data for safety models, and platform integrity services such as content moderation and age assurance.
- What is AI red-teaming, and why does it matter for enterprises?
AI red-teaming is the practice of probing an AI application and involves systematically challenging an AI model or system with adversarial prompts to identify vulnerabilities, biases, or unsafe behaviors prior to deployment. It matters because generative AI can respond differently each time, and the right techniques may push it into behavior its designers never intended. Telus Digital's Fuel iX Fortify automates red-teaming, using trained attack and judge models to generate new adversarial tests, classify the results and recommend mitigations for AI applications and agents.
- How does automated red-teaming compare with manual AI safety testing?
Automated red-teaming can generate and run adversarial tests continuously and at a volume that is hard to match manually, while human specialists bring the creativity and context to find risks automated tools may miss. Telus Digital combines both. Fuel iX Fortify handles testing at scale, and Telus Digital's adversarial testing services cover areas such as fraud simulation, bypass pathway mapping, bias and fairness auditing, and deepfake detection testing, with people bringing the judgment for the calls that matter.
- What does an AI-native approach to trust and safety look like?
An AI-native approach builds AI into trust and safety work from the start, so automated tools handle testing, detection and review at scale while people focus on the most sensitive and ambiguous decisions. In practice, that can include AI testing AI, as with automated red-teaming through Fuel iX Fortify, and safety models trained with specialized labeling, which Telus Digital provides through its data services. Human specialists stay involved to set policy and review the edge cases that need human judgment, helping the system keep pace as new risks emerge.
Disclaimer
Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.
About Telus Digital
TELUS Digital is a premier global technology services provider. We help the world's biggest brands win the moments that matter, for their customers and their business. Our teams design and operate the AI-powered experiences customers rely on across web, mobile, conversational AI, and human agents. Across the AI lifecycle, we supply the data that trains frontier models, and we build, run, and protect AI for enterprises and for ourselves, at scale, every day. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, our 80,000+ team members deliver for 600+ clients in over 35 countries.
Contacts:
Telus Digital Media Relations
Jackie Paduano
media.relations@telusdigital.com
Telus Investor Relations
Olena Lobach
ir@telus.com
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