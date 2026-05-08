TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4184 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 2, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2026.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
May 7, 2026

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telus-corporation---notice-of-cash-dividend-302766537.html

SOURCE Telus Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/08/c4582.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TelusT:CCtsx:tnyse:tu
T:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production

SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

Related News

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

battery metals investing

Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

battery metals investing

Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

precious metals investing

Asara raises $60m to fast track exploration

phosphate investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Canadian Phosphate Soars on Exploration Permit

gold investing

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Up — Price Trigger, Key Headwinds