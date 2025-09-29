Telescope Innovations Produces Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate from Recycled Waste Streams

Telescope's proprietary ReCRFT(TM) process achieves >99.9% pure Li2CO3 from battery recycling brines, with output material sent to Cellmine and University of St Andrews for testing

Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company") is a leader in intelligent automation platforms for accelerating chemical process development. The Company today announced a key milestone in its lithium refinement technology pipeline: successful isolation of lithium from a battery recycling waste stream. The captured lithium was converted into battery-grade, >99.9% lithium carbonate using Telescope's ReCRFT process.

Building on initial proof-of-concept from April 2024, this achievement marks the first application of Telescope's proprietary ReCRFT™ refinement process to battery recycling. Back in 2024, the Company announced a novel method for extracting lithium from complex, low-value battery waste materials. Today's achievement demonstrates the ability to not only isolate technical-grade lithium from such streams, but also to convert it under adapted ReCRFT™ conditions into high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate suitable for cathode production for either lithium iron phosphate or nickel-based lithium batteries.

This advance highlights the versatility of the ReCRFT™ lithium carbonate refinement process. It also addresses a major challenge in the battery recycling space: capturing valuable lithium from black mass leach solutions. Lithium in these waste solutions accounts for between 16% and 55% of the total metal value in spent batteries, making efficient recovery a critical step toward sustainable battery materials sourcing.

FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TO PROCESS DEMONSTRATION
"We set out to build a new pathway for battery recycling that is compatible with the scale and technoeconimcs of the challenge," explained Dr. Jason Hein, Telescope CTO. "Last year we realized that finely controlling crystallization, instead of adding various reagents over multiple steps, could be used to isolate and purify lithium carbonate from recycling brines. Our team has now executed that vision with a process that yields battery-grade material ready for downstream testing, showcasing Telescope's ability to move effectively from innovation to demonstration."

PARTNERSHIPS WITH CELLMINE AND THE UNIVERSITY OF ST. ANDREWS
The first batches of recycled, battery-grade lithium carbonate have been delivered to Cellmine, a next-generation battery recycling company, and Professor John Irvine's group the University of St Andrews, a highly ranked energy materials research institution. Researchers at Cellmine and St Andrews will use the material to fabricate and test lithium-ion batteries, providing critical validation of ReCRFT™-derived, recycled lithium carbonate in real applications.

"These collaborations connect our technology directly to both commercial recyclers and academic leaders in electrochemistry," added Dr. Hein. "It's an important step in ensuring our processes not only work at the lab scale but deliver real value to the supply chain."

"Access to high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate from recycled sources is a critical step in scaling sustainable cathode production," stated Simon Rathbone, CEO of CellMine. "Testing Telescope's ReCRFT material allows us to validate new supply pathways that align with CellMine's sulphate-free recycling process, strengthening resilience in the battery materials supply chain."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements in this document include the potential of the company's ReCRFT™ process for battery recycling, the outcomes of collaborations with Cellmine and the University of St Andrews, the scalability and commercial readiness of its lithium material refinement, production, and recycling technologies, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

