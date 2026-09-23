Telescope Innovations CTO Prof. Jason Hein to Attend Invitation-Only NSF Programmable Cloud Laboratories Kickoff in Washington, DC

Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI,OTC:TELIF), (OTCQB: TELIF), (FSE: J4U), ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries, announces that Chief Technology Officer Prof. Jason Hein has been requested to participate in the National Science Foundation Programmable Cloud Laboratories ("NSF PCL") Test Bed Kickoff Meeting, an invitation-only summit taking place September 24 to 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.
The NSF PCL Test Bed is a US$380 million initiative funding 20 teams to build a national network of AI-enabled automated laboratories across seven areas of science and engineering. The kickoff brings together principal investigators, NSF program staff, select industry participants and international counterpart projects to set initial priorities for interoperable data standards, shared infrastructure, and coordinated safety and security across the network.
"Self-Driving Labs are moving from research demonstrations to national infrastructure, and the standards set this week will shape how automated labs connect and work together," said Prof. Hein. "Telescope has built and operated these systems commercially for years, and we intend to bring that experience to the teams and partners defining this network."
Prof. Hein leads Telescope's technology development, where the Self-Driving Laboratory platforms he pioneered as Professor of Chemistry at the University of British Columbia have been engineered into commercial systems now deployed in materials and chemistry R&D. His invitation reflects Telescope's standing as one of the few companies operating self-driving labs at commercial scale.
About Telescope Innovations Corp.
Telescope Innovations Corp. is a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company's Self-Driving Laboratories are autonomous platforms that combine robotics, real-time analytics and artificial intelligence to plan, execute and analyze chemistry experiments with greater speed, consistency and data quality than manual approaches. Telescope also develops and sells enabling technologies, including the DirectInject-LC™ reaction sampling system, and provides contract process development services. Bio-pharmaceutical, specialty chemical and advanced materials companies use Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and scale-up of chemical processes, reducing time and cost from laboratory to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Telescope Innovations Corp.
Henry Dubina, Chief Executive Officer
E: henry.dubina@telescopeinn.com
T: 778-262-1113
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's participation in the NSF PCL Test Bed Kickoff Meeting, the expected benefits of that participation and the adoption of self-driving laboratory technology. Such statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, as described in the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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