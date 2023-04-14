Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Technology Virtual Investor Conference held on April 13 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3o0sI8y

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 18, 2023.

April 13 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Brainchip Holdings Ltd. OTCQX: BRCHF | ASX: BRN
Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. OTCQB: HGCPF | CSE: HG
Guerilla RF, Inc. OTCQX: GUER
Bubblr Inc. OTCQB: BBLR
TECO 2030 ASA OTCQX: TECFF | Euronext Growth Oslo: TECO
Go Green Global Technologies Corp. PINK: GOGR
Victory Square Technologies Inc. OTCQX: VSQTF | CSE: VST
Nextech3D.ai OTCQX: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
Bluesphere Carbon Private Company
NowVertical Group Inc. OTCQB: NOWVF | TSXV:NOW
Hydreight Technologies Inc. OTCQB: HYDTF | TSXV:NURS

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

Breakthrough Generative AI Technology Gets Enhanced Feature Upgrades

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce three new key hires to its AI team, as well as important feature upgrades to meet the accelerating demand for 3D models. These key hires are to accelerate the production of 3D models related to Nextech's breakthrough generative AI, computer vision and 3D model mesh creation. The Company's AI-powered platform is now ramping up its production capacity of 3D models for ecommerce brands globally at a massive scale, setting the stage for a record-breaking year in 3D model revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai to Release Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai to Release Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and annual audited 2022 financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Technology Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 13th

Technology Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 13th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Technology Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3KywgHU

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions At The VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 13th

Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions At The VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 13th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present on April 13, 2023 at OTC VirtualInvestorConferences.com Event

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real-time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Announces Execution of Arrangement Agreement To Spin Out Generative AI IPO Toggle3D to Shareholders

Nextech3D.ai Announces Execution of Arrangement Agreement To Spin Out Generative AI IPO Toggle3D to Shareholders

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Toggle3D is a SaaS Web based Studio Uses AI to Turn CAD files into Web3D Models at Scale, Disrupting the $11 Billion CAD Market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis

Nanalysis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , April 27th

European Q&A Session on April 28 th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following business update of its ENERGY SAVINGS portfolio product - THERMAL-XR® (TXR) powered by GMG Graphene.

THERMAL-XR® is the Company's proprietary graphene enhanced heat transfer product that provides potential ENERGY SAVING benefits in a wide range of applications. Since the recent Australian Government approval for GMG to produce and sell Thermal-XR® at scale, the Company has driven sales activities and bolstered related production capacity. Important first sales at scale have recently been secured and the Company's efforts to widen potential market segments is finding positive reception providing strong encouragement for continued sales focus targeting near term notable revenues.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Closes Annual Partner Licence and Sees Demand Ramp Up

ARway.ai Closes Annual Partner Licence and Sees Demand Ramp Up

Launches Referral Partner Program Expanding Its Sales Reach Globally

Arway.ai ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience Platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the Company has launched its Referral Partner Program as part of its business development efforts. The Referral Partner Program will increase Arway's prospect funnel which is expected to lead to accelerating revenue growth. Today's annual license deal is a milestone for the Company as Arway is building its AI- powered platform and its pipeline which already has over a dozen annual license deals

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Unveils SDK 2.3 with Significant Enhanced AI-Features and AR Experiences, Opening Up New Markets

ARway.ai Unveils SDK 2.3 with Significant Enhanced AI-Features and AR Experiences, Opening Up New Markets

Company gaining share in the $44B Indoor Navigation Market

Arway.ai ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision. is pleased to announce the release of ArwayKit SDK Version 2.3, packed with significant upgrades and improvements aimed at enhancing AR experiences for users and expanding opportunities for developers. These upgrades will address a wide range of markets, including retail, tourism, entertainment, and education, increasing Arway's reach into the $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Company Continues to See A Rapid Sign Up New Users

For It's Industry Leading Solution Targeting $160B CGI Market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Fuel Cell Power NV

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Fuel Cell Power NV

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by March 31, 2023, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The reason for the anticipated delay is due to staffing limitations and turnover with the Company's foreign subsidiaries which has resulted in delays to certain audit procedures and added complexities of auditing certain transactions during the financial year. The Company requires additional time to complete and submit the required filings. The Company is working with its auditor (Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP) to complete the audit in a timely manner.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

