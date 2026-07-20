Taranis Offers a Fully Domestic Source of Critical Minerals as it Initiates New Tests for Even More Critical Mineral Elements, and Acquires New Mineral Tenures at Thor Project

ESTES PARK, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TRO)(OTCQB:TNREF) has commenced exploration activities on its 6,400 Ha Thor project, which covers a large portion of the past-producing Silver Cup Mining District.

With an increased focus on Critical Minerals in British Columbia, including Ottawa's investment of up to $400 Million in Teck's Trail Smelter (located less than 250km from Thor), Taranis is re-examining its existing NI 43-101 Mineral Resource for improved reporting of critical minerals in addition to the silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc already incorporated into the Mineral Resource. Thor is already known to host several critical metals, including zinc, copper, indium and antimony, although the Mineral Resource database for these critical minerals is only partially complete. This is due to historically low demand for domestic polymetallic resources from domestic smelters, and incompatibility between precious metals analytical packages with other elements. Additional analytical work is now being undertaken on the stored drill core samples (pulps) for germanium. Thor is an unusual polymetallic deposit in that it characteristically contains many valuable recoverable metals that are only recoverable if they are mined as by-product metals.

As on ongoing part of the exploration review of geological and geophysical data at Thor, Taranis has also acquired an additional prospective geophysical target that has increased the size of the Thor Project to 6,613 Ha. Fieldwork is currently being undertaken to gain more insight into the four existing high-priority targets around Thor, and also the numerous old mines and prospects that occur within the 6,400 Ha expanded project.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at Thor were overseen by John Gardiner (P. Geo.), who is a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101. John Gardiner is the principal of John J. Gardiner & Associates, LLC which operates in British Columbia under Firm Permit Number 1002256. Mr. Gardiner is the President and CEO of Taranis Resources Inc. and has reviewed and approved the comments contained within this News Release.

Taranis currently has 103,739,487 shares issued and outstanding (122,608,613 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

Taranis Resources Inc.

Per: John J. Gardiner (P. Geo.), President and CEO

For further information contact:

John J. Gardiner
681 Conifer Lane
Estes Park, Colorado 80517
Phone: (720) 209-3049
johnjgardiner@earthlink.net

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

SOURCE: Taranis Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Taranis Resources Inc. TRO:CC tsxv:tro platinum investing
TRO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Taranis Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Drivers Intact, Will Price Break Out Again?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, says that although the year's first quarter brought the sector's first surplus in six quarters, the platinum market is still expected to be in deficit this year. "We're expecting investment to return and recoup some of... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Producers by Country

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. However, just a handful of countries produce these precious metals.The automotive industry is the world’s... Keep Reading...
Rows of reflective platinum bars stacked closely.

WPIC: Platinum Heading for Fourth Supply Deficit in a Row

After an active first quarter, the global platinum market remains on track to record its fourth consecutive annual deficit as supply concerns bump up against resilient demand.The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) published its latest Platinum Quarterly report on May 18, providing a look... Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, breaks down platinum supply, demand and price dynamics in 2026. While this year's platinum market deficit is expected to be much smaller than 2025's record shortfall, many of the precious metal's key drivers are still... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars.

WPIC: Platinum Market Heading for Fourth Straight Deficit in 2026

The global platinum market is expected to remain in deficit for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, even as supply begins to stabilize and demand moderates following a sharp rally in the metal’s price.New projections from the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) show a deficit of about... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Announces Acquisitions of Stroud Resources and Silvermark Resources and Brokered Financing; Eric Sprott to Become Cornerstone Shareholder

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

Apex Resources Grants Options

Black Dragon Resource Company Announces Purchase Contract for Texas Frac Sand Property; Advances Growth Strategy Following Significant Share Buyback Initiative

Related News

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Announces Acquisitions of Stroud Resources and Silvermark Resources and Brokered Financing; Eric Sprott to Become Cornerstone Shareholder

oil and gas investing

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Grants Options

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report

precious metals investing

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc.

precious metals investing

Centurion Commences Field Work at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Reports Preliminary Surface Sampling Results from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project