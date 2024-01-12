Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pan Asia Metals

Tama Atacama Lithium Project - Exploration Concessions Granted

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that the first series of Exploration Concessions have been granted at its Tama Atacama Lithium Project.

PAM has received confirmation that a net total of ~211km2 or 21,100Ha of Exploration Concessions have been granted at the Pink Lithium Prospect, part of PAM’s Tama Atacama Lithium Project. These granted Exploration Concessions fall within Option Agreement 2 (see Appendix 1) and bring the total area under granted Exploration Concessions to 286km2 or 28,600Ha, see Figures 1 and 2.

This is the first of a series of Exploration Concession grants. The grant of Exploration Concessions in Chile is a judicial process, therefore one can have a high degree of confidence in the procedure for their grant. A further 138km2 (13,800Ha) of Exploration Concessions are expected to be granted later in January and 240km2 (24,000Ha) in first half February, with the remainder during the period through to April 2024.

On the 19th of December 2023, the Chilean Congress approved Law No. 21420, bringing into effect modifications to the Chilean Mining Code. Of significance is the increase in the term of Exploration Concessions to 4 years with the possibility to extend for a further 4 years, replacing the former 2 year + 2 year licensing regime.

Next Steps

PAM is in discussions with geophysics and drilling service providers and plans to begin drilling on granted license areas at the Pink Project early this year. The aim of the drilling program is to identify lithium bearing aquifers at depth. Upon identification, PAM will conduct detailed drilling in anticipation of defining an initial resource later in 2024. Final timing for drill testing will be subject to rig availability. PAM’s objective is to conduct evaporation testwork as well as submit bulk volumes of lithium brines for evaluation by various DLE providers.

The Company is progressing both its Thai and Chilean lithium initiatives. PAM has secured two strategically significant lithium projects and looks forward to keeping Shareholders and the market updated on its progress.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

PAM:AU
Pan Asia Metals
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)

QX Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, February 15 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (888) 330-2007
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 960-0105
Conference ID: 5205664
INTERNATIONAL ACCESS NUMBERS: https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/
Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Albemarle's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: February 15, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/434662125

Encore Dial-In Information
Encore Toll Free Dial in Number: 1-800-770-2030
Encore Toll Dial in Number: 1-647-362-9199
Encore Replay Dates: 02/15/2024 02/22/2024 23:59 ET

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-results-on-wednesday-february-14-2024-302033152.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

RK Lithium Project – Drilling Update Strong Li and Sn Intersections at the BT Lithium Prospect

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update for new drill holes (BTDD026-036) completed at the BT Lithium Prospect. Drilling results generally support the geological model applied to the Exploration Target estimate with lithium, tin and tantalum mineralisation hosted in pegmatite dykes-veins and adjacent metasediments. The prospective zone is currently defined over a strike length greater than 1.0km and remains open along strike and at depth on many sections.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 15 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)

Century Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Kali Metals Limited

Spodumene Identified at Higginsville Lithium District

Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) (“Kali” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that preliminary exploration programs completed pre-IPO have identified and sampled lithium bearing pegmatites across multiple locations within the Higginsville District Scale tenement holding.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals
Latest Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

MTM Acquires Flash Metals

$7 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Exploration and Future Project Development

Forward Water Technologies Chosen to Advise CleanTech Lithium on Development of Lithium Extraction Process

