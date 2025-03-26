Talga Group

Talga’s Natural Graphite Mine Awarded EU Strategic Project Status

Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that its natural graphite mine in northern Sweden has been awarded Strategic Project status under the European Commission’s Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Act.

This landmark recognition underscores the project’s strategic value for Europe to secure its battery materials supply chain and significantly enhances Talga’s pathway to finalising project financing and development.

The CRM Act, enacted to bolster the EU’s autonomy in critical raw materials essential for clean energy technologies, grants Strategic Projects a range of benefits. For Talga, this designation will see a high level of project facilitation being provided to the Company’s mine development plans including:

  • Improved access to financing; through a subgroup of the CRM Board coordinating EU and national, private and public financial institutions to support the completion of project financing.
  • Enhanced appeal to partners, institutions and customers; strengthening ongoing discussions with debt providers, strategic investors, customers and government backed funding programs.
  • Expedited permitting; streamlining approvals and derisking timelines.

Talga Group CEO, Martin Phillips, commented:“The Strategic Project status validates Talga’s natural graphite mine and our vital role in sustainable battery materials. Graphite is critical to the lithium-ion battery industry and an increased EU capacity to extract and produce battery grade graphite is essential for Europe's resilience and competitiveness. We look forward to engaging with new opportunities under the CRMA to deliver Europe’s first fully integrated active anode supply.”

The Vittangi Anode Project aims to produce 19,500 tonnes per annum of Talnode®-C, a natural graphite battery anode material derived from Talga’s 100% owned natural graphite resources in Sweden (ASX:TLG 1 July 2021). Key advantages of the project include a low emission footprint, vertical integration of the mine-to-anode supply chain and a resource base that supports expansion to >100,000tpa (ASX:TLG 7 December 2020). Talga is currently advancing customer offtake agreements and project financing structures towards a Final Investment Decision for the project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Talga Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

